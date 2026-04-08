Napoli kept their title hopes alive with a narrow 1-0 win over AC Milan at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli, chasing the title under Antonio Conte, edged past direct rivals Milan through a late goal from Matteo Politano, moving into second place with seven games remaining, though still seven points behind leaders Inter Milan.

The result extends Napoli’s winning run to five matches, their best stretch this season, and keeps them mathematically in contention. But the nature of the game tells a more measured story.

This was not a dominant attacking display. Napoli created limited chances and finished with modest attacking numbers, managing only a handful of efforts on target. Milan, despite missing attacking depth and relying heavily on Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic, were equally blunt.

The turning point came late. A loose defensive header fell kindly, and Politano reacted quickest, finishing first time to secure three points. It was his second goal of the campaign, but arguably his most significant.

Napoli’s strength here was control rather than creativity. They managed the tempo, limited Milan’s transitions, and stayed patient in a game that lacked rhythm. However, the attacking output remains a concern, especially with key absences disrupting the forward line.

Napoli were without Romelu Lukaku, while further issues meant changes in attack, forcing younger options into key roles. That lack of continuity showed in the final third, where clear chances were rare.

For Milan, this defeat is more damaging. Dropping points in a direct contest leaves them nine behind Inter and shifts their focus increasingly towards securing a Champions League place rather than pushing for the title.

With seven rounds remaining, Napoli have given themselves a chance. But the gap to Inter, combined with the need for consistent attacking output, means their title defence will require more than just narrow wins.