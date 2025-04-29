Narine, Varun choke DC with spin, take KKR to 14-run victory

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): A fightback from spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy towards the end helped defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) come back to winning ways, beating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 14 runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Tuesday.

DC was in a commanding position at 136/3 in 14 overs while chasing 205. However, Narine (3/29) and Varun (2/39) delivered commendable comeback spells, restricting DC to 190/9 despite half-century from Faf Du Plessis (62 in 45 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and useful cameos from skipper Axar Patel (43 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Vipraj Nigam (38 in 19 balls, with five fours and two sixes). Now, KKR is at seventh spot with four wins and five losses, giving them eight points. DC is in fourth place with six wins and four losses, with 12 points. At home, they have won just one out of four games so far.

During the run-chase, KKR was off to a fine start as after a first-ball four, Abhishek Porel was caught by Andre Russell, giving Anukul Roy his first wicket. DC was 4/1 in 0.2 overs.

Advertisement

Faf Du Plessis and Karun Nair carried the chase forward steadily, with Faf smashing Harshit Rana for three fours in the fourth over to ease off some pressure. However, in the next over, DC faced another setback as Karun Nair (15 in 13 balls, with two fours) was trapped leg-before-wicket by Vaibhav Arora. DC was 43/2 in 4.3 overs.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, DC was 58/2, with KL Rahul (6*) and Faf (28*) unbeaten.

Advertisement

In the next over, DC was dealt a huge blow as KL Rahul was run out for seven in five balls, reducing them to 60/3 in 6.3 overs.

Skipper Axar joined Faf in the middle and both launched a counter-attack. Faf took down Varun Chakravarthy with two fours and a six during the ninth over, relieving a huge amount of pressure by looting 16 runs.

At the end of 10 overs, DC was 97/3, with Axar (17*) and Faf (49*) unbeaten.

DC reached the 100-run mark in 10.2 overs. Faf reached his second fifty of the season in 31 balls, with six fours and two sixes. Axar took the attacking role against Harshit Rana and Andre Russell, getting some boundaries.

A fine catch by Harshit Rana at extra cover sent back Axar for 43 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes. DC was 136/4 in 13.2 overs, with a 76-run stand broken.

After this wicket, DC simply collapsed against the spin twin of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, as Narine delivered a game-turning spell to remove Tristan Stubbs (1), Faf (62 in 45 balls, with seven fours and two sixes). DC was 146/6 in 15.2 overs.

The finisher pair of Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh Sharma tried to resist the fightback from KKR, but Varun Chakravarthy destroyed their hopes by getting Ashutosh (7) and Mitchell Starc (0) for cheap. DC collapsed to 160/8 in 17.3 overs.

Vipraj Nigam tried fighting back with a flurry of boundaries against Harshit and Russell, but was cleaned up by Russell for a valiant 38 in 19 balls, with five fours and two sixes. DC was 189/9 in 19.5 overs.

DC ended at 190/9 in 20 overs, with Dushmantha Chameera (2*) and Kuldeep Yadav (1*) unbeaten.

Narine (3/29) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR. Varun also delivered a spell of 2/39 in four overs. Anukul, Vaibhav and Russell took a wicket each.

Impactful innings by Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh powered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 204/9 in their 20 overs against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

After being asked to bat first by DC skipper Axar Patel, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine opened the innings for KKR. Narine took on DC bowler Dushmantha Chameera, smashing him for 26 runs in the second over.

Gurbaz followed his partner's aggressive intent, hammering veteran pacer Mitchell Starc for 17 runs in the third over before being dismissed by him on the last delivery. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane then joined Narine at the crease.

KKR brought up their 50 in the fourth over and ended the powerplay strongly at 79/1, with Narine unbeaten on 26 and Rahane on 21. Soon after the powerplay, debutant Vipraj Nigam dismissed Narine for 27 off 16 balls, an innings that included two fours and two sixes. Angkrish Raghuvanshi then joined Rahane in the middle.

DC skipper Axar Patel removed Rahane for 26 off 14 balls, which included four boundaries and a six. Venkatesh Iyer then walked in. KKR brought up their 100 in the ninth over, following two sixes by Raghuvanshi off Vipraj.

Axar struck again in the 10th over, dismissing Iyer for seven off five deliveries. Rinku Singh then joined Raghuvanshi. In the 15th over, Rinku took on veteran spinner Kuldeep Yadav, scoring 17 runs and helping KKR cross the 150-run mark.

The duo added 51 runs in 39 balls for the fifth wicket. KKR were 167/4 at the end of the 16th over.

Raghuvanshi's fine innings came to an end in the 17th over when Chameera dismissed him for 44 off 32 balls, including three fours and two sixes.

Andre Russell then joined Rinku at the crease, but Vipraj struck again in the 18th over to dismiss Rinku for 36 off 25 balls, an innings that featured three fours and a six.

Rovman Powell partnered Russell for the final two overs. KKR crossed the 200-run mark in the last over, courtesy of a six by Russell on the first ball. However, DC struck back, with Starc removing Powell and Anukul Roy in consecutive deliveries. Russell was run out by Abhishek Porel on the penultimate ball. KKR lost three wickets in the final over and finished at 204/9.

For DC, Mitchell Starc (3/43) was the pick of the bowlers. Vipraj Nigam (2/41) and Axar Patel (2/27) picked up two wickets each, while Dushmantha Chameera (1/43) took one. Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav went wicketless.

Brief score: Kolkata Knight Riders 204/9 (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 44, Rinku Singh 36; Mitchell Starc 3/43) beat Delhi Capitals: 190/9 (Faf Du Plessis 62, Axar Patel 43, Sunil Narine 3/29). (ANI).

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)