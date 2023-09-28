Naruka breaks targets in head first

PTI

Hangzhou, September 27

India’s Anant Jeet Singh Naruka missed just two targets today but it was not enough to get the 25-year-old the gold medal in the men’s skeet event at the Asian Games. Naruka, though, still made history by claiming the silver medal — India’s first in the skeet event at the Asian Games.

Naruka finished with an impressive 58/60 but was piped by Kuwait’s Abdullah Alrashidi, who equalled the world record with a perfect 60/60. “It was a good competition,” Naruka said. “The gold winner is a very experienced shooter. He is a two-time Olympics bronze medal winner. But I was not thinking about him and just focusing on my performance. I lost my rhythm a bit in the middle but recovered. This is my first Asian Games medal,” he added.

Naruka said visualising his targets before the actual shooting helps him perform well. “You need to imagine what your targets would be. I tried to break the targets in my head,” he said.

“But it all depends on the particular day. Everyone performing at the highest level would tell you that on the day if you are shooting well and your rhythm is good, anyone can win. It is the rhythm and experience that counts,” he added.

He said the humidity at the Fuyang Yinhu Range was troubling. “Throughout the day, you are mentally exhausted but you need to keep going,” he said.

