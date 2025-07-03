DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Sports / Nasser Hussain reveals key factor that will determine fate of second Test between India and England

Nasser Hussain reveals key factor that will determine fate of second Test between India and England

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:10 PM Jul 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Birmingham [UK], July 3 (ANI): Former captain Nasser Hussain believes India has to stretch their innings for as long as they can because there "might" be a possibility of the Edgbaston surface favouring spinners, which could be the determining factor of the second Test against England in Birmingham.

Advertisement

On Day 2 of the second Test, India captain Shubman Gill continued to tantalise England's inexperienced bowling attack with his composed demeanour. Ravindra Jadeja beautifully played the supporting act as India cruised to a comfortable position while thriving on its batting depth.

With India in possession of two spinners on Edgbaston's benign surface, Hussain believes the trick to India's success lies in the time they spent at the crease in the first innings. With Birmingham's past suggesting spinner's prowess, Hussain feels the turning conditions will dictate the fate of the contest.

Advertisement

"Jadeja is a proper batter, and so is Washington. India have to take this innings as long as they can out there as this pitch might turn a little bit more than Headingley. Might. Will this pitch spin? That's what I think will determine the outcome of this game," Hussain said on Sky Sports.

In the first four sessions, the pitch hasn't offered much to spinners, with England's premier ball tweaker Shoaib Bashir relying on his line and length to find breakthroughs. On the opening day, he lured India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant to aim for the boundary rope.

Advertisement

While teasing the southpaw with the flight of the delivery, Pant failed to resist the temptation, went big and holed it to Zak Crawley at long-on, ending the explosive star's outing on 25(42).

India found solace in a 203-run partnership between Gill and Jadeja, which ended on the second day with the latter's dismissal. A rip-roaring bumper from Josh Tongue got the better of Jadeja (89), who ballooned the ball off his glove to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

Gill continued to keep the pressure on England's shoulders and brought up his surreal double hundred by pulling the ball away for a single off Tongue to continue India's dominance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts