London [UK], June 7 (ANI): Former captain Nasser Hussain has urged England to pick seasoned left-arm spinner Liam Dawson in their 2026 T20 World Cup squad after he delivered a "masterclass" in the series-opening win over West Indies on Friday.

In his 12th T20I and his first in three years for England, Dawson was adjudged the Player of the Match after returning with figures 4/20 for the hosts in their 21-run triumph against the West Indies.

The T20 World Cup is set to be held in India and Sri Lanka early next year, two Asian countries known for their spin-favouring conditions. Despite his sporadic career with the Three Lions, Hussain has advocated for the inclusion of the 35-year-old ball tweaker in the marquee tournament.

"There has been a lot of people asking for him to come back into the side for a number of years. He's done it for Hampshire and for franchises around the world. He thinks like a batter because he is one. He goes quick, quick with his variations and then lobs one upright on a length," Hussain said, as quoted from Sky Sports.

"He has that sense of when a batter is coming at him. I thought it was a masterclass of left-arm spin bowling. It's great to have him back in the side. And with the [2026] T20 World Cup coming up in India and Sri Lanka, he's got to play," he added.

England captain Harry Brook, who secured his fourth consecutive victory in as many white-ball games, is playing his cards with the T20 World Cup in view. Before competing in the highly anticipated tournament, England will feature in 14 T20Is.

"We don't want to look too far ahead, but we've got to trial some things like this. The next World Cup is going to be in Sri Lanka and India. We're not completely set on this structure for the team, but it's worth a go, and it worked this time, Brook said of the move to play only two front-line seamers for the first time in home conditions.

"I just think that having two very good spinners - front-line spinners - makes a massive difference. These two [Dawson and Adil Rashid] have been playing the game for so long, they know T20 cricket, they know the grounds, and they've played against so many of these boys, that having them both in the side will help us going forward," he added. (ANI)

