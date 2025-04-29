London [UK], April 29 (ANI): England star all-rounder Nat Sciver Brunt was on Tuesday announced as the new all-format captain of the women's national team by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

A mainstay of the side since her debut in 2013, Sciver-Brunt has been a vital member of the team with both bat and ball, with 259 appearances across formats over the past decade.

Sciver-Brunt was the most likely candidate to take over the captaincy, having served as Heather Knight's vice-captain and being one of England's most experienced cricketers across all formats. She has previously led the team in 11 T20 matches and one ODI, securing nine victories in those matches as skipper, as per ICC.

The appointment of Sciver-Brunt marks the beginning of a new era for the England women's cricket team, with changes in both leadership and coaching. Earlier this year, head coach Jon Lewis was replaced, and England legend Charlotte Edwards was appointed as his successor.

The new captain-coach duo will begin their journey with England's home summer, featuring white-ball series against West Indies and India starting in May, with the first T20I on May 21. This series will consist of three T20IS and ODIS each. Their first major assignment, however, will be the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, set to take place in India later this year.

On being appointed the captain, Sciver-Brunt said: "I am really proud to take on the role of captain of the England Women's team and it is an honour to have been asked by Charlotte [Edwards], someone I have always looked up to. Ever since I made my England debut back in 2013, all I have wanted to do is help the team in every way that I can. I will try my best to lead this team to success, whilst empowering them to be the best version of themselves."

"We have a really talented group, and we have a group that is united. It is a team I believe in, and one that can achieve a great deal of success together. It is hugely exciting to be working with Charlotte having had the pleasure of working with her in the last three years at Mumbai Indians. Her love of cricket and passion for the England Women's team is inspiring and I am excited to see where this partnership leads us," he concluded. (ANI)

