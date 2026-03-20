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Home / Sports / Nat Sciver-Brunt returns home from South Africa tour for family reasons

Nat Sciver-Brunt returns home from South Africa tour for family reasons

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ANI
Updated At : 09:10 AM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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Pretoria [South Africa], March 20 (ANI): England, who have started their preparations for this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup, have hit a minor setback after their skipper, Sciver-Brunt, returned home from South Africa due to family reasons.

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A total of 30 England Women players have been in Pretoria since the start of the week for a set of five intra-club matches in preparation for their home summer and the T20 World Cup that commences on June 12.

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In a post shared on X, England Cricket confirmed that Sciver-Brunt has returned home and may not play further part in the tour.

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"Nat Sciver-Brunt has returned home from South Africa for family reasons. It is expected she'll play no further part in the tour," England Cricket wrote.

The England skipper, Nat Sciver-Brunt, played the opening intra-club fixture earlier this week and contributed a quickfire innings of 41, but the all-rounder will now leave the training camp and return to England.

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England Women are slated to play reigning T20 World Cup champions New Zealand Women in a three-match T20I series in May, before another stiff test with India across three games later the same month.

The 2009 champions, England, then commence their T20 World Cup campaign on June 12 against Sri Lanka in Birmingham, with the side also scheduled to take on Ireland, Scotland, West Indies and New Zealand during the group stage.

The 10th edition of the competition will take place from June 12 to July 5 this year, with 12 teams vying for the title in what is the biggest field in the tournament's history so far.

Ireland and Scotland are placed in Group B, along with England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and the West Indies. Meanwhile, Group A features Australia, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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