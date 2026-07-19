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Home / Sports / "Nation is proud of her achievement": Rajnath Singh congratulates PV Sindhu after historic Japan Open triumph

"Nation is proud of her achievement": Rajnath Singh congratulates PV Sindhu after historic Japan Open triumph

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ANI
Updated At : 02:08 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday congratulated two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu after she scripted history by becoming the first Indian shuttler to win the Japan Open women's singles title, praising her skill, resilience and landmark achievement.

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Sharing a picture of Sindhu on X following her title-winning performance in Tokyo, Rajnath lauded the Indian star for her memorable triumph.

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"Exceptional performance by @Pvsindhu1! Congratulations to her for winning the #JapanOpen2026 women's singles title. Her performance is special because she has shown tremendous skills and resilience. She is also the first Indian shuttler to win this championship. The nation is proud of her achievement," Rajnath wrote.

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External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also congratulated the Indian ace on social media.

"Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on becoming the first from to win the 2026 Japan Open women's singles title. We are proud of you!" Jaishankar posted on X.

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Sindhu produced a vintage performance to defeat home favourite and world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 in the women's singles final of the BWF Super 750 tournament in Tokyo.

The victory marked Sindhu's maiden Japan Open crown, her first Super 750 title and ended a title drought of more than two years. It also stood as her biggest title since winning the BWF World Championships in 2019.

Playing in front of a partisan Japanese crowd against three-time world champion Yamaguchi, Sindhu controlled the contest with a blend of powerful smashes, sharp net play and tactical discipline.

After taking an early lead in the opening game, the Indian weathered a comeback from Yamaguchi before regaining control through precise net exchanges and aggressive winners to seal the first game 21-17.

She carried that momentum into the second game, dominating the forecourt and repeatedly forcing Yamaguchi into defensive positions. A demanding 44-shot rally highlighted Sindhu's fitness and determination as she built a healthy lead before withstanding a late challenge from the Japanese star.

Yamaguchi cut the deficit to 19-17 in the closing stages, but Sindhu stayed composed, earning three championship points before sealing victory when her opponent's return landed long, with the decision confirmed after a successful video review.

The triumph was particularly significant as Sindhu had not defeated Yamaguchi in a completed match for four years. Against an opponent playing her sixth Japan Open final, the Indian delivered one of her finest performances in recent seasons, sending a strong message ahead of the major international events later this year. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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