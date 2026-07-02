"Nation stands by your side": Senegal President Faye backs Lions of Teranga after heartbreaking World Cup exit to Belgium

Seattle [US], July 2 (ANI): Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye rallied behind the national team after their dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 exit, praising the Lions of Teranga for their efforts despite a heartbreaking 3-2 extra-time defeat to Belgium in the Round of 32.

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Sharing a post on X after the match, Faye wrote, "Our Lions bow out tonight. The journey ends here. The lessons from this World Cup will fuel the path ahead. Thank you to the Lions. Thank you to the staff. The Nation stands by your side."

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Senegal appeared to be cruising towards a place in the last 16 after establishing a two-goal lead against Belgium in Seattle before suffering one of the tournament's most dramatic collapses.

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After an evenly contested opening, Senegal seized control through Habib Diarra, who converted from close range after Ismaila Sarr headed Sadio Mane's cross against the post.

Six minutes into the second half, Sarr doubled Senegal's advantage by racing onto a long ball and finishing calmly past Thibaut Courtois. The strike was his fourth of the tournament, equalling the record for the most goals scored by an African player at a single FIFA World Cup, matching Roger Milla's tally from 1990.

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Belgium, however, mounted a stunning comeback through their experienced players. Romelu Lukaku reduced the deficit with a near-post finish before Youri Tielemans headed home the equaliser to force extra time.

Both teams had chances during the additional 30 minutes, but the decisive moment came deep into stoppage time when VAR awarded Belgium a penalty after Lamine Camara fouled Tielemans inside the area.

Tielemans converted from the spot in the 125th minute to complete an extraordinary turnaround, sealing Belgium's 3-2 victory and extending their unbeaten run to 17 matches.

Belgium progressed to the Round of 16, where they will face the winners of the United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Senegal exited the tournament despite coming within minutes of securing a memorable victory.

Faye's message, however, ensured the team's efforts were recognised back home, with the President urging the players to use the disappointment as motivation for the future. (ANI)

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