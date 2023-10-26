National Games 2023: 3 athletes suffer injuries

PTI

Panaji, October 26

Two Rugby players and a weightlifter have been injured during sports events as part of the National Games in Goa, a health official said on Thursday.

Bharat Chauhan, a Rugby player from Maharashtra team, suffered an injury on Wednesday following which he was taken to the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near Panaji and was operated upon, he said.

Goan Rugby player Sohan Shirodkar was also injured in an event and admitted to the GMCH on Wednesday night, the official from the hospital said.

Biswa Varghuse, a weightlifter from Kerala team, was admitted to the GMCH on Tuesday after suffering an injury, he said.

The GMCH has set up a special ward to cater to the needs for the National Games 2023 being held in Goa.

