National Games medallist Twinkle in dope net

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has been stunned after yet another elite athlete was served with a provisional suspension for the use of banned substances.

Twinkle Chaudhary was served a notice by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Friday after her samples showed presence of methyltestosterone. She clocked her best timing of 2:00.71 in the 800m event at the Federation Championships. It was the fourth best timing by an Indian athlete.

The development came at a time when AFI officials were in a meeting — to discuss decentralised training programmes — with various stakeholders including Police, Army, Sports Authority of India, Reliance Foundation and Olympic Gold Quest.

AFI’s former president and now spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla said they will order a proper enquiry into Twinkle’s dope suspension and pledged that action will be taken against the guilty persons. Twinkle is a trainee of Sarabjit Singh, who has also coached Gurindervir Singh, the national record holder in the men’s 100 metres event. Both Twinkle and Gurindervir have been training with the Reliance Foundation.

“I have no idea what happened there. I have not seen the order. There will be a proper enquiry into this. And if action has to be taken against the coach, it will be taken,” Sumariwalla said.

The former president conceded that coaches and parents are heavily involved in pushing young athletes to use banned substances in the hope of jobs and incentives.

“Till today only 1100 coaches have registered with the federation. The coaches are not registering because then they will be held accountable if their trainee is caught. But they are quick to send their names to get cash prizes,” he said. “It is my understanding that the elite athletes are not stupid that is why I am shaken (by Twinkle’s suspension). At junior levels it is a menace. Coaches are involved and today even parents are indulging in this. Athletes have reported this that parents are encouraging them to take dope for jobs, marks and cash rewards. It is a bad situation that is why I was pushing for criminal punishment in the Anti-Doping Bill. If you do not have the power to catch, arrest and file an FIR, you cannot control this,” he added.

Further, Sumariwalla asked all the stakeholders to play their part in stopping the menace. “AFI has a no-needle policy and zero tolerance to doping. But accountability of the officials/coaches at the district/state level, whose athletes test positive for performance enhancing drugs, should be fixed. Strict punishment will act as a deterrent,” said Sumariwalla, who is also a vice-president in World Athletics.