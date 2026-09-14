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Home / Sports / National Selection Trials: Nishu wins 53 kg showdown, sets up final with Antim Panghal; Kajal continues fine run

National Selection Trials: Nishu wins 53 kg showdown, sets up final with Antim Panghal; Kajal continues fine run

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ANI
Updated At : 11:52 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Talented wrestler Nishu emerged victorious in the 53kg category at the national selection trials, setting up a final trial showdown with Asian Games-bound Antim Panghal for the berth at the Senior World Wrestling Championships 2026.

Nishu prevailed in a fiercely contested 53kg field at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, beating Thishka in the final, as per a press release from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

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The final trial between Nishu and Antim will determine India's representative in the category at the Senior World Championships to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan from October 24-November 1.

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Under the WFI's selection policy, Monday's trial winners have earned the right to challenge the Asian Games-bound wrestlers in a final trial for the Senior World Championships berths. The final trial will be held at a later date.

The trials in four non-olympic weight classes will also be held later.

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Two-time U20 World Champion Kajal continued her impressive run, finishing on top in the 76kg category after defeating Siksha in the final. Simran produced a composed performance to claim the 57kg title, edging out Swati Shinde, while Neelam prevailed over Ankush in the 50kg final to secure the top spot.

In the other categories, Tapsya won the 62kg division, defeating Anjali, while Srishti emerged victorious in the 68kg category after beating Bipasha.

WFI President Sanjay Singh said the standard of competition reflected the growing depth in Indian women's wrestling.

"The quality and intensity of the bouts today were encouraging. The wrestlers fought with tremendous determination and showed that there is considerable depth across the weight categories. I congratulate all the winners and look forward to seeing them compete for India on the international stage," Sanjay Singh said.

WFI Women's Selection Trials Results

50kg: Neelam – 1st Position | Ankush – 2nd Position

53kg: Nishu – 1st Position | Thishka – 2nd Position

57kg: Simran – 1st Position | Swati Shinde – 2nd Position

62kg: Tapsya – 1st Position | Anjali – 2nd Position

68kg: Srishti – 1st Position | Bipasha – 2nd Position

76kg: Kajal – 1st Position | Siksha – 2nd Position. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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