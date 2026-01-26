National Selection Trials: Sainyam, Gaurav win 10m Air Pistol T2 finals

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Sainyam of Chandigarh and Gaurav Kumar of Uttar Pradesh came out on top in the women's and men's 10m Air Pistol T2 finals, respectively, as the National Selection Trials 1 and 2 concluded here at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi.

Advertisement

Sainyam continues her good form

Advertisement

World Cup Final silver medallist Sainyam continued her good run of form, finishing on top in the finals with a dominant final score of 243.1, which was 5.4 points more than Rhythm Sangwan, who finished second on 237.7. Meenu Pathak once again finished in the top three in the finals, finishing with a score of 218.5.

Advertisement

Earlier in qualification, Suruchi Singh finished on top with an impressive 587-31x but could only finish in eighth place in the finals. Palak shot 579-16x to finish second in qualification and shot 178.2 in the finals to finish fifth. The experienced Shwetha Singh took the third spot in qualification with a score of 578-18x and came back in the finals to finish in sixth place. Meenu Pathak shot 577-12x in qualification, while Priya Muralidhar hit 576-16x. Rhythm Sangwan and Sainyam scored 576-15x and 576-13x, while Divya T.S. completed the top eight with a score of 575-19x.

Gaurav Kumar improves on his second-place finish from T1

Advertisement

Gaurav Kumar improved on his second-place finish in Trial 1, finishing on top in T2 in a tightly contested final. Gaurav, who qualified third for the finals with a score of 584-21x, shot 245.5 in the finals to take the top spot ahead of Yogesh Kumar, who finished second with a final score of 244.6, after qualifying for the finals in fifth spot with a score of 583-25x. Harsh Swami of Uttar Pradesh took the third spot with a final score of 221.9 after qualifying for the finals in second place with a score of 585-26x.

Earlier in qualification, Army's Ajendra Singh Chauhan shot an impressive 588-21x to qualify in the top spot. Udhayveer Singh of Punjab (583-26x), Kamaljeet Choudhary of Haryana (583-20x), Olympic medallist Sarabjot Singh (582-23x) and Army's Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve (581-28x) completed the top eight. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)