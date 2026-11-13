New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Indian differently-abled sporting stars, including World Championship gold medalist Ekta Bhyan, deaf-shooter Dhanush Srikanth and para-shooter Rudranksh Khandelwal, received Arjuna Awards from Droupadi Murmu for their standout sporting performances on Friday.

Several Indian athletes and coaches are receiving their National Sports Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan from President Droupadi Murmu on Friday. The National Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports. Based on the recommendations of the Selection Committee chaired by a former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Justice (Retd.) Arun Kumar Mishra, the Government has decided to confer awards on the following sportspersons, coaches and entities under various categories.

President Murmu's official X handle wrote, "President Smt. Droupadi Murmu presented the Arjuna Award, 2025 to Ms. Ekta Bhyan for her outstanding achievements in para-athletics. Ms. Ekta Bhyan has won medals at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games and the World Championships held in Paris and Kobe."

राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मु ने सुश्री एकता भ्याण को पैरा एथलेटिक्स के क्षेत्र में उत्कृष्ट उपलब्धियों के लिए अर्जुन पुरस्कार, 2025 प्रदान किया। सुश्री एकता भ्याण ने हांगझोऊ एशियाई पैरागेम्स और पेरिस तथा कोबे में आयोजित विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में पदक जीते हैं। https://t.co/0jvr4joAk0 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 13, 2026

Ekta, a club thrower, won a gold medal at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships in F51 category at Kobe, following it with a silver in New Delhi next year. She has a total of three World Championship medals, including a bronze in the 2023 edition at Paris. At the Asian Para Games, competing in the Club Throw F32/51 category, she captured a gold medal in the 2018 edition at Jakarta, following it with a silver at Hangzhou in 2023.

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Rudranksh Khandelwal, the Indian para-shooter, who won two silver medals at the Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou: in the men's 10 metre air pistol SH1 event and another in the 50 metre pistol mixed SH1 event, had an eventual 2025, winning multiple World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) World Cup medals, including a gold medal at Changwon and two gold medals at Al Ain (UAE).

Posting for Rudranksh on X, the official handle of president Murmu wrote, "President Smt. Droupadi Murmu presented the Arjuna Award, 2025 to Shri Rudransh Khandelwal for his outstanding achievements in para shooting. Shri Rudransh Khandelwal has won medals at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, the World Championships held in Lima, and the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup held in Osijek."

राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मु ने श्री रुद्रांश खंडेलवाल को पैरा निशानेबाजी के क्षेत्र में उत्कृष्ट उपलब्धियों के लिए अर्जुन पुरस्कार, 2025 प्रदान किया। श्री रुद्रांश खंडेलवाल ने हांगझोऊ एशियाई पैरा गेम्स, लीमा में आयोजित विश्व चैम्पियनशिप और ओसिजेक में आयोजित विश्व शूटिंग पैरा स्पोर्ट्स विश्व कप में पदक जीते हैं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 13, 2026

Dhanush, a deaf-shooter also received his award, having delivered fine performances at major events across the world, including World Deaf Shooting Championships and Summer Deaflympics.

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"President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2025 on Shri Dhanush Srikanth in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Deaf Shooting. Shri Dhanush Srikanth has delivered remarkable performances at major international competitions, including the World Deaf Shooting Championships and Summer Deaflympics," said a post from President Murmu's official X handle.

President Droupadi Murmu confers Arjuna Award, 2025 on Shri Dhanush Srikanth in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Deaf Shooting. Shri Dhanush Srikanth has delivered remarkable performances at major international competitions, including the World Deaf Shooting Championships and Summer Deaflympics. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 13, 2026

The 'Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games' is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

The athletes set to receive the award are: Tejaswin Shankar (athletics), Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi (athletics), Priyanka Goswami (athletics), Treesa Jolly (badminton), Gayatri Gopichand (badminton), Narender (boxing), Vidit Santosh Gujarathi (chess) Divya Jitendra Deshmukh (chess), Dhanush Srikanth (deaf shooting), Lalremsiami (hockey), Rajkumar Pal (hockey), Surjeet (kabaddi), Pooja (kabaddi), Rudransh Khandelwal (para-shooting), Ekta Bhyan (para-shooting), Arvind Singh (rowing) and Akhil Sheoran (shooting).

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The Arjuna Awards (Lifetime) for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2025 will be given to players who have contributed to sports by their performance and continue to contribute to the promotion of sports even after they retire from active sporting careers.

Former Indian footballer and coach Arumainayagam (Football) will be receiving the award. The Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games will be given to coaches for doing outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis and for enabling sportspersons to excel in International events.

Parveer Singh (athletics), Chhote Lal Yadav (boxing) and Neha Nandkumar Chavan (shooting) will be among the recipients in the regular category, while Dharmendra Singh Yadav (boxing) and Virender Kumar (wrestling) will receive the lifetime honours.

The 'Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar' will also be given to corporate entities (Public/Private), non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development. Army Paralympic Node, Pune will be receiving the 'Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar' award. (ANI)

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