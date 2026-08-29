National Sports Day: Vice-President Radhakrishnan, Delhi CM Gupta hail Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday extended greetings on National Sports Day, paying tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary and highlighting the importance of discipline, fitness and sporting excellence.

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In a post on X, the Vice-President said the country was celebrating Major Dhyan Chand's enduring legacy and the spirit of determination, discipline and excellence associated with India's sporting culture.

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The Vice-President further called for greater participation in sports and urged people to promote fitness and encourage young Indians to pursue excellence with dedication and perseverance.

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"As we honour the enduring legacy of Major Dhyan Chand Ji, we celebrate the spirit of determination, discipline and excellence that defines Bharat's sporting culture. Bharat's growing sports ecosystem reflects our commitment to nurturing talent at every level. Our athletes continue to shine on the global stage, bringing laurels to the nation and inspiring the next generation to aim higher. Let this day renew our resolve to promote fitness, encourage greater participation in sports, and inspire every young Indian to pursue excellence with dedication and perseverance," in a post shared by the Vice-President on X.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also paid tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, describing his life as an inspiration for dedication, discipline and national pride.

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She said the hockey legend elevated India's honour across the world through his exceptional sporting skills and inspired future generations to set ambitious goals, work hard and strive for victory.

On National Sports Day, Gupta appealed for sports to become an integral part of people's lives and a source of confidence for the country's youth.

She also expressed hope that Indian athletes would continue to achieve new milestones and enhance the pride of the national flag.

"Major Dhyan Chand's life is an extraordinary inspiration of dedication, discipline, and national pride. With his exceptional sporting skills, he elevated India's honour across the entire world and imparted to future generations the mantra of great goals, rigorous hard work, and victory. On National Sports Day, my earnest appeal is that sports become a sacrament in our lives, a source of confidence for our youth, and the new strength of India. May our athletes advance further, create new milestones, and continuously enhance the pride of the tricolour," the Delhi CM wrote on X.

National Sports Day is observed in India every year on August 29 to mark the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, one of the country's most celebrated hockey players. The day highlights the importance of sports and physical activity while promoting fitness, discipline, teamwork and sporting excellence.

The occasion holds significance for students, families, schools and communities as it encourages people to adopt active and healthy lifestyles. It also provides an opportunity to remember India's rich sporting legacy and recognise the contributions of athletes, coaches and other members of the sporting community. (ANI)

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