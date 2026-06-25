Nationwide celebrations launched as Brazil marks 365 days to go until the start of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027

With one year to go until the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 gets under way, celebrations have already started across the host nation, marking the start of the final countdown to the highly anticipated tournament, scheduled from June 24 to July 25, 2027.

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The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 will be the first edition of the tournament to be held in South America. With a year to go until the action begins to unfold, 14 teams, including the host nation, are already assured of a place at the global showpiece. The remaining berths will be decided through ongoing competitions, with the final draw, scheduled for later this year, determining the group-stage battles.

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On the eve of the milestone, Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Christ the Redeemer statue was illuminated with the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 brand and a “one year to go” message. Street-art murals were unveiled across all eight Host Cities – Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and São Paulo – with additional landmarks set to be lit up this evening. Activities designed to engage fans and local communities are taking place across the country, with one of the highlights being a screening of a documentary about the Brazilian pioneers of the women’s game for children in the capital, Brasília.

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The occasion was also marked internationally, with the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 (FIFA27) executive team – currently in the United States to gain insight into operations at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as part of the FIFA Observer Programme – gathering for a media networking opportunity at the FIFA Museum in Miami.

“Today marks one year until the first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup in South America kicks off,” said FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis. “In just 12 months’ time, all eyes will turn on Brazil as we deliver the greatest Women’s World Cup in history.” “There will be 64 matches across eight Host Cities, and eight stadiums that will showcase the very best of women’s football,” added Aline Pellegrino, FIFA27 Executive Director of Legacy & Stakeholder Affairs.

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“It promises to be an event of exceptional quality, with a mission to further elevate women’s football in the country and leave a true legacy across the continent. Women’s football is no longer a niche – it has become a global movement.”

Brazilian legend Marta, the record goalscorer at FIFA’s flagship women’s tournament, shared her excitement in a video message, highlighting what playing at home could mean for the next generation of players and fans alike. “When you step into the stadium and the anthem plays, that is the pinnacle,” she said.

“It’s what we’ve always dreamed about: to see women’s football in Brazil and the stadiums full. I hope we continue to see that support and that the Brazilian people come with us on this journey.”

Her words reflected a broader sense of anticipation among players, past and present, who are looking ahead to a tournament set to inspire new generations across Brazil and beyond. Speaking at the Miami media opportunity, former Brazil internationals Formiga and Cristiane also shared their excitement about what lies ahead. “It will be a special moment for Brazil and for women’s football,” said Formiga.

“We know how much this means for the next generation. To see the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil is something players have dreamed about for many years,” said Cristiane. “It’s an opportunity to inspire and help our sport grow and become firmly established in our country.” Brazilian Minister of Sport Paulo Henrique Cordeiro emphasised the broader impact of the tournament. “This is a moment of pride for Brazil and a unique opportunity to strengthen women’s football across the country,” he said.

Information regarding tickets will soon be available at FIFA.com/tickets.