"Naturally, it hurts when you miss gold": Lovepreet Singh vows better show ahead of Asian Games after CWG silver

Glasgow [Scotland], July 31 (ANI): Indian weightlifter Lovepreet Singh expressed disappointment after narrowly missing out on gold by just one kilogram at the Commonwealth Games 2026, but vowed to come back stronger in future competitions, including the Asian Games.

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He dedicated his silver medal to his coach Vijay Sharma, Indian Weightlifting Federation officials, the Indian Government, and Indian Navy's Captain Vijay Kumar, thanking them for their continued support throughout his journey.

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Singh clinched the silver medal in the men's +110 kg heavyweight category at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.

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"I missed out on the gold. Naturally, it hurts when you miss the gold. I'll do better in the upcoming competitions, like the Asian Games... I would like to dedicate my medal to my coach, Vijay Sharma, the Indian Weightlifting Federation's Sahdev Sir, the Indian Government, and Captain Vijay Kumar of the Indian Navy. They have all supported me tremendously, and I want to thank them all very much," Singh told ANI.

Lovepreet was sensational throughout the competition. Consistent and composed from his opening lift to his fifth attempt, the Indian stayed comfortably ahead of the field and appeared firmly in control of the gold medal race.

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Lovepreet took the lead with three successful lifts in the snatch, with the highest being 176 kg.

However, Liti produced one of the most memorable moments of the competition, successfully lifting a massive 223kg in the clean and jerk with his final attempt to snatch victory.

The New Zealander overturned a daunting 15 kg deficit with a single lift, edging Lovepreet by the narrowest possible margin, just one kilogram denying the Indian a memorable gold despite his outstanding effort.

The silver medal marks an improvement on the bronze he won at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

With Lovepreet's silver, India added one more medal to its tally as the weightlifting competition at the Commonwealth Games 2026 came to a close.

His silver was India's ninth medal in weightlifting and para-weightlifting events combined. (ANI)

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