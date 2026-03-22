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Home / Sports / Nausad Moosa names India U23 men's squad for Tri-Nation friendlies in Yupia

Nausad Moosa names India U23 men's squad for Tri-Nation friendlies in Yupia

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ANI
Updated At : 11:20 PM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): India U23 men's team head coach Naushad Moosa has named a 24-member squad for the U23 Tri-Nation Friendlies against Bhutan and Tajikistan on March 28 and 31, 2026, in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh.

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The friendly tournament is scheduled for the March FIFA International Match Window. Bhutan and Tajikistan will play the opening game on March 25. All matches will kick off at 19:00 at the Golden Jubilee Stadium, as per the AIFF website.

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This will only be the second international football tournament to take place in Arunachal Pradesh after the SAFF U19 Championship 2025 at the same venue.

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India U23 men's 24-member squad for Tri-Nation friendlies in Yupia:

Goalkeepers: Dipesh Chauhan, Mohanraj K, Priyansh Dubey.

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Defenders: Dippendu Biswas, Harsh Palande, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Ronney Kharbudon, Sanatomba Singh Yanglem, Subham Bhattacharya.

Midfielders: Ebindas Yesudasan, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mohammed Sanan K, Shivaldo Singh Chingangbam, Tomba Singh Haobam, Vinith Venkatesh, Zothanpuia.

Forwards: Adison Singh Thokchom, Lalthankima, Muhammed Ajsal, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Thoi Singh Huidrom.

Head coach: Naushad Moosa

Assistant coach: Noel Wilson

Goalkeeping coach: Gumpe Rime

U23 Tri-Nation Friendlies schedule:

March 25: Bhutan vs Tajikistan

March 28: India vs Bhutan

March 31: Tajikistan vs India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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