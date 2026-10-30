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Home / Sports / Naushad Moosa names 28-player squad for SAFF Championship 2026

Naushad Moosa names 28-player squad for SAFF Championship 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 08:57 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The defending champions, India, will compete in the SAFF Championship 2026 with a 28-member squad in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from November 5 to 17.

Naushad Moosa, who is the head coach of the India U23 men's team, will lead the Blue Tigers in the tournament. Bibiano Fernandes, who recently coached the India U15 men's team at the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival Azerbaijan 2026, will serve as assistant coach, according to a press release from AIFF Media.

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India are placed in Group B alongside Maldives and Pakistan. The Blue Tigers will begin their campaign against Pakistan on November 5 at 15:00 IST before taking on Maldives on November 11 at the same time. Hosts Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan are placed in Group A.

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While 18 players will travel to Dhaka from Kolkata on November 3, the remaining 10 will join the group over the subsequent days.

India, who won the previous edition in 2023 after defeating Kuwait in the final in Bengaluru, will be aiming for a record-extending 10th SAFF Championship title.

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The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for November 14. The final will be played on November 17. All matches of the tournament will be played at the National Stadium in Dhaka.

AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said, “We would like to thank all the clubs for their cooperation and support in releasing their players for the SAFF Championship. We appreciate their understanding in allowing the players to represent the country.”

India's squad for SAFF Championship 2026:

Goalkeepers: Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Mohanraj K, Priyansh Dubey.

Defenders: Abdul Rabeeh, Bijoy Varghese, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Muhammed Uvais, Nathan Rodrigues, Ronney Kharbudon, Sandip Mandi.

Midfielders: Abhishek Suryavanshi, Adison Singh Thokchom, Brison Fernandes, Ebindas Yesudasan, Farukh Choudhary, Macarton Nickson, Manglenthang Kipgen, Nikhil Prabhu, Noufal PN, Ricky John Shabong, Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Liston Colaco, Muhammad Suhail, Vishnu PV, Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

Head coach: Naushad Moosa

Assistant coach: Bibiano Fernandes

Goalkeeping coach: Parshuram Salwadi

Strength and conditioning coach: Saifulla

India's schedule:

15:00 IST, November 5: Pakistan vs India

15:00 IST, November 11: India vs Maldives

14:30 and 20:00 IST, November 14: Semi-finals

19:30 IST, November 17: Final

Venue: National Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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