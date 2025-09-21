Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): Maharashtra is set to take a big leap for Indian sport, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis witnessing the signing of an MOU between RPPL and NMMC.

The iconic finale of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) is proposed to be held in December 2025. The announcement marks the arrival of Mumbai's first-ever FIA-grade street racing circuit, a milestone that will place the city firmly on the global sporting calendar.

For the first time, the streets of Navi Mumbai will light up at night as they transform into a high-speed, floodlit battleground. This night race is set to define a new benchmark for motorsport in India. Navi Mumbai, part of MMR and a new growth hub of Maharashtra, now steps confidently onto the world motorsport map. With its 3.753 km FIA-grade street circuit, featuring 14 turns, the city joins the elite list of global destinations that host iconic street races.

Some of the finest international and Indian racers will push their limits under the city lights, navigating a fast, technical, and scenic street circuit like never before. Fans can look forward to a thrilling nighttime double-header weekend featuring the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC).

The Mumbai Street Race will take fans on an adrenaline-fuelled journey through the heart of Navi Mumbai. The circuit starts at the iconic Palm Beach Road, weaving through wide boulevards and scenic stretches of Nerul Lake, floodlit under the night sky.

Spanning approximately 3.753 kilometres and featuring 14 challenging turns, this FIA-grade street circuit is designed to challenge drivers' precision, strategy, and skill while offering spectators a thrilling front-row experience of high-speed racing against the city's glowing skyline.

Welcoming the festival to Maharashtra, Fadnavis said, "We are proud to bring the Indian Racing Festival to Navi Mumbai," said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "The Mumbai Street Race marks a historic milestone in Maharashtra's motorsport journey, showcasing our capability to host world-class events that drive tourism and generate jobs. This event will not only inspire young racers but also motivate young talent across fields such as engineering, technology, and event management. I commend the efforts of RPPL and all government departments collaborating to deliver an event that meets the highest international standards. This race is a vital part of Maharashtra's vision to emerge as a leading destination for global sporting and cultural spectacles."

Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL), added: "With the strong support and visionary leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai is set to host an extraordinary motorsport event," said Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman & Managing Director, RPPL. "Known as the 'City that Never Sleeps', Mumbai will offer a unique and electric atmosphere, especially fitting for a spectacular night race. This event will set a new benchmark for motorsport in India with a 3.753 km FIA-grade street circuit. Backed by RPPL's track record of organising multiple successful street races in two cities before this, we are proud to present an event that elevates India's racing heritage and showcases world-class competition at the heart of South Asia."

This extravaganza promises to be more than just a sporting spectacle. With a star-studded roster of celebrity team owners, it's where the glamour of cinema meets the thrill of motorsport - John Abraham (Goa Aces JA Racing), Arjun Kapoor (Speed Demons Delhi), Sourav Ganguly (Kolkata Royal Tigers), Sudeep Kichcha (Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru), Naga Chaitanya (Hyderabad Blackbirds) and Dr Swetha Sundeep Anand (Chennai Turbo Riders); the event will bring together speed, glamour, and entertainment, ensuring fans experience motorsport like never before.

The Indian Racing Festival has already brought thrilling street circuit weekends to Hyderabad and Chennai in previous seasons. The 2025 season started off with a round in Coimbatore and Chennai each; the 3rd and 4th rounds are scheduled in Coimbatore and the Goa Street Circuit, respectively. With Mumbai joining the calendar, the festival is taking its boldest step yet towards building a sustainable, world-class motorsport ecosystem in India.

In December, the buzz of engines, the roar of fans, and the backdrop of Navi Mumbai's skyline will set the stage for a weekend where speed meets spectacle. (ANI)

