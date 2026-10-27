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Home / Sports / Nearly one in five Women's Indian Open players have US Kids Golf roots

Nearly one in five Women's Indian Open players have US Kids Golf roots

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ANI
Updated At : 10:02 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 27 (ANI): The Women's Indian Open at DLF Golf & Country Club offered a telling glimpse of golf's junior-to-professional pathway: 21 players in the 114-strong Ladies European Tour field had previously competed in U.S. Kids Golf events.

The group represented eight Indian and 13 international golfers - 18.4% of the field, as per a press release.

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The leading finishers included the Czech Republic's Sara Kouskova (T4) [European Championship: 2009] and Austria's Emma Spitz (T12) [European Championship: 2012 (winner), 2013; World Championship: 2012].

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India's Avani Prashanth (T22) had a long junior record [World Championship: 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019; European Championship: 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018], while Anvvi Dahhiya (T22) played India Local Tour events in 2019.

Ojaswini Saraswat, 13, made the cut and claimed Best Amateur honours. Her record includes 19 wins in 22 India Local Tour events (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022), alongside World Championship starts (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025) and European Championship appearances (2022, 2024). Other competitors with U.S. Kids Golf histories included Lavanya Gupta, Ananyaa Sood, Guntas Kaur Sandhu, Georgia Oboh and Kaiyuree Moodley.

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Global opportunities through Priority Status. U.S. Kids Golf runs more than 2,200 tournaments annually worldwide. Players can earn Priority Status through eligible performances, helping determine invitations to higher-level events, including the European, World Teen and World Championships, subject to each event's age, status and entry requirements. From Local Tours across Asia to Pinehurst, the programme offers a progression of competitive experiences on different courses and in different cultures.

Founded in 1996, U.S. Kids Golf is built around age-specific competition, family participation and junior development. The 2026 Hero Women's Indian Open, won by Pornanong Phatlum, underscored the value of the many years of practice, parental support and junior tournaments behind today's international field. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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