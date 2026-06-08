Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): NECO Master Blaster women's team produced a spirited comeback to edge past Pagariya Strikers by seven runs in a thrilling Vidarbha Women's Premier League (VPL) 2026 encounter at the VCA Civil Lines Ground, Nagpur, on Sunday.

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Batting first, NECO Master Blaster posted a competitive 133/6 in 20 overs. Captain Shraddha Nabira led from the front with a brisk 31 off 23 balls, striking three fours and a six.

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She was well supported by Snehal Maniyar (18), Diya Bhagwat (18), Nupur Kohale (17 not out) and Arya Gohane (16) as contributions throughout the batting order helped the side reach a respectable total, as per the press release.

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In reply, Pagariya Strikers appeared to be cruising towards victory for much of the chase. Sanskruti Sant anchored the innings brilliantly with a fighting 48 off 36 balls, while Ankita Bhongade (18) and Srishty Wandalkar (16) made useful contributions.

With wickets in hand and the required rate under control, the Strikers looked set to cross the finish line.

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However, the match turned dramatically in the 18th over. NECO Master Blaster staged a remarkable comeback as Pagariya Strikers lost two crucial wickets in quick succession, including a batter being bowled and another run out at the non-striker's end. The sudden collapse shifted the momentum completely.

NECO's bowlers and fielders held their nerve under pressure. Nupur Kohale starred with the ball, claiming three wickets, while Yashshri Soley picked up two wickets. The fielding unit also played a decisive role, effecting four run-outs to derail the chase.

Pagariya Strikers were eventually bowled out for 126 in 20 overs, handing NECO Master Blaster a seven-run victory. NECO Master Blaster will next face Orange Tigresses on Monday. (ANI)

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