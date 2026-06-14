Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): NECO Master Blaster Women's team booked their place in the final of the Vidarbha Women's Premier League (VPL) 2026 with a hard-fought four-wicket victory over Orange Tigresses in the Eliminator at the VCA Civil Lines Ground, Nagpur, on Saturday.

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Batting first, Orange Tigresses posted a competitive 144/4 in their allotted 20 overs, led by captain Disha Kasat's impressive 69 off 54 balls, which included seven boundaries and three sixes, according to a press release.

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Wicketkeeper-batter Riddhima Maradwar provided valuable support with a composed 48 off 43 deliveries, helping the Tigresses build a solid platform.

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However, NECO bowlers managed to keep the scoring under control and prevented the opposition from accelerating significantly in the final overs.

In reply, NECO Master Blaster Women chased down the target with two balls to spare, finishing at 147/6 in 19.4 overs. The foundation of the successful chase was laid by Shivani Dharne and Ashwini Deshmukh, who played mature innings under pressure. Dharne struck 52 off 46 balls, while Deshmukh contributed an equally important 51 from 46 deliveries. Their partnership ensured that NECO remained on course despite losing wickets at regular intervals.

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The chase witnessed a late twist after both set batters were dismissed, but Arya Gohane produced a crucial cameo, smashing an unbeaten 24 off just 10 balls, including two fours and two sixes. Her aggressive international type of knock shifted the momentum decisively in NECO's favour and guided the team across the finish line.

For Orange Tigresses, Janhvi Ranganathan impressed with the ball, claiming two key wickets, while the fielding unit also chipped in with important breakthroughs. However, NECO held their nerve in the closing stages to seal victory.

With this win, the NECO Master Blaster Women advance to the VPL 2026 final, where they will face the India Warriors on Sunday in a bid to lift the coveted championship trophy. (ANI)

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