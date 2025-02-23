"Need someone to take wickets in middle overs...": Manjrekar gives verdict on Harshit vs Arshdeep debate

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Ahead of the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said that pacer Harshit Rana has bowled well with great energy, which makes his presence a much-needed one in the team which has two bowlers, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh to work their magic with the new ball.

As India aims to avenge their loss to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2017 final when they take to the field in Dubai, it would be interesting if Arshdeep will take Rana's place or if the Delhi pacer will continue his solid run in ODIs.

Over last three months, Rana has made his all format debut for India and impressed with his speed, intensity and wicket-taking ability. In four ODIs so far, he has nine wickets at an average of 19.67, with best figures of 3/31.

Advertisement

Most of his wickets, four, have come in middle overs. His presence has sidelined India's prime T20I pacer Arshdeep, who has taken 14 wickets in nine matches at an average of 23.00, with a five-wicket haul to his name. Rana was fast tracked into Indian set-up after a breakthrough Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), taking 19 scalps in 13 matches at an average of 20.15 ajd ending as fifth-highest wicket-taker.

Speaking on the Arshdeep vs Harshit debate, Manjrekar, a JioHotstar expert, said to the media ahead of the match, "I think this team management is happy with Harshit Rana. He has taken wickets for India whenever he has played. With new ball, India has Shami, Arshdeep."

Advertisement

"You need someone who can take wickets in middle overs. The way Harshit has bowled with his energy in middle overs, he has convinced everyone with his performances. Arshdeep has been unlucky, he has not got many chances," he added.

How India's bowling pans out will depend on who will assist Shami, the ace pacer who just made his return to international cricket after a long battle with injuries. Hardik Pandya, who can deliver crucial overs at 140 kmph pace and contribute well with the bat too, is another crucial factor, which gives the much-needed balance to the Indian side.

Squads:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)