DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / "Need to focus on upcoming matches": Harshit Rana ahead of Delhi Capitals clash

"Need to focus on upcoming matches": Harshit Rana ahead of Delhi Capitals clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana expressed confidence in his team's ability to bounce back as they prepare to face Delhi Capitals in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:02 AM Apr 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana expressed confidence in his team's ability to bounce back as they prepare to face Delhi Capitals in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday

During Monday's pre-match press conference, Rana emphasised the importance of leaving behind their recent defeats and focusing on future challenges.

"The more we leave our last two results behind, the better it will be for us. Because as a team, we will go down if we take those games too seriously. We have to win all matches in the future," said Rana, according to the KKR release.

Advertisement

The young pacer shared insights about the pitch conditions at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"The bounce is usually low on this pitch. If you look at their last match, the ball was gripping the slower ones. The RCB bowlers used that well. Our Indian bowling group is very strong. There is nothing missing. Overall, our bowling has been very good in the tournament."

Advertisement

On a personal note, while acknowledging room for improvement in his own performance this season, Rana discussed the evolution of his bowling techniques.

"Reverse swing has become very important. Moreover, we can use saliva now. This helps us in our death bowling," he noted.

The pacer also spoke highly of the team's support staff, particularly highlighting the return of Abhishek Nayar.

"He is a very smart mind. He studies cricket and also knows our Indian core very well," Rana concluded, adding that Nair's presence has positively influenced his own approach to the game.

Having played nine matches in the ongoing season, KKR have three wins. Their last game against the Punjab Kings was washed out due to rain, and the side will hope for a strong comeback against the Delhi Capitals, who are fourth on the points table with 12 points in their nine games. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper