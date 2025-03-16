"Need to start preparing team immediately": Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan on 2027 ODI World Cup

New Delhi [India] March 16 (ANI): Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan on Sunday emphasised the need for immediate preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup, as per ICC.

With two and a half years to go, Hasan believed that the team should start taking shape now to ensure a strong performance in the tournament.

"It's process. We must make decisions now and stay committed to the long-term vision. With two to two-and-a-half years left until the World Cup, we need to start preparing the team immediately," said Hasan as quoted by the ICC.

"Consistency in selection is key. Starting preparations just two or three months before the tournament will make it very difficult," he added.

His remarks come following the departure of several stalwarts in the white-ball setup. He acknowledged that the recent retirements of veterans like Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, and Tamim Iqbal have created a void that needs to be filled.

"The previous generation laid a solid foundation. Our task now is to take it forward," said Hasan

Hasan praised the previous generation of players, including Mushfiqur Rahim, for serving Bangladesh cricket for years and taking the team to new heights. He believed that it was now time for the current generation to elevate Bangladesh cricket to the next level.

"Players like Mushfiqur bhai (Rahman) and others from the previous generation have served the team for 7-8 years, leading Bangladesh cricket to new heights. Now, we have also been around for a long time. Our goal should be to elevate Bangladesh cricket to the next level. The previous generation laid a solid foundation. Our task now is to take it forward," added Hasan.

Hasan, who has already made 180 appearances for Bangladesh across formats, is set to take on a senior role in the team.

Bangladesh's recent performance in the Champions Trophy 2025 was disappointing, with the team being eliminated in the group stage.

However, Hasan is optimistic about the team's chances in the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October and November 2027. (ANI)

