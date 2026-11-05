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Home / Sports / "Need to step up a little bit": Haaland after tense 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in UCL

"Need to step up a little bit": Haaland after tense 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in UCL

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ANI
Updated At : 11:27 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Manchester [UK], November 5 (ANI): Manchester City's frontline striker Erling Haaland called for the team to "step up" after netting the winner against RB Leipzig in their tense 3-2 win at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

While Haaland continued his hot streak against a former Bundesliga rival with his 13th goal in nine appearances against them, the scoreline was 2-2, and the atmosphere was tense before the Norwegian superstar struck.

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Speaking after the match to TNT Sports as quoted by ESPN, Haaland said that the team needed to be more attacking.

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"I think we need to step up a little bit. I think when we were 1-0, I think we needed to push forward a bit more to go at it, go for the second and then hopefully go for the third. That is what we have to do as a club. We have to work on that," he said.

On the areas of improvement, he said, "I think keeping the ball, when to keep it, when to go, working together, both offensively and defensively. Lots of different things. That is the good part, you can always get better, and there is always a new chance, and now there will be a new game in three days, so that is lovely."

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Reflecting on his rather underwhelming night, which saw him register just 13 touches, Haaland said that he is "super happy" to have contributed with a goal even if he did not register the most touches.

"It is not the most but what is the most important is I helped the team to win, and I managed to do that, so I'm super happy," he said.

Coming to the match, Castello Lukeba's comical own goal in the 37th minute put Manchester City in the lead. In the 49th minute, Ridle Baku levelled the score, catching Gianluigi Donnarumma at the near post with a smart finish.

In the 58th minute, Enzo Fernandez gave Manchester City a lead, heading a cross from Iliman Ndiaye into the net. Just three minutes later, Antonio Nusa equalised, firing low across the goalie into the bottom right corner from inside the box.

In the 78th minute, a close-range finish from Haaland sealed the win for the Premier League giants, making this their third win in four matches, sitting in seventh spot with nine points. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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