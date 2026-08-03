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Home / Sports / Neel Patel named in Australian U19 men's squad for India tour

Neel Patel named in Australian U19 men's squad for India tour

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ANI
Updated At : 08:48 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Melbourne [Australia], August 3 (ANI): Indian origin, NSW's Neel Patel is among 16 of Australia's most promising young cricketers selected for next month's Australia U19 Men's multi-format tour of India, with Cricket Australia today announcing the squad set to take on India U19 in five matches across Rajkot and Ahmedabad.

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Cricket Australia has announced a 16-player Australia U19 Men's squad for a multi-format tour of India next month, the release said.

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The squad was selected by the Youth National Selection Panel and features some of the most promising young talent from across Australia.

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The four-week tour will provide valuable experience in subcontinental conditions, with Australia to play three 50-over matches and two four-day matches against India U19. Matches will be played in Rajkot and Ahmedabad from 13 September to 9 October 2026.

The squad will be led by Head Coach Tim Nielsen, who is currently overseeing the Cricket Australia XI program against Bangladesh in Darwin.

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Sonya Thompson, Cricket Australia Head of National Development, said, "We are really pleased to provide the opportunity to some of Australia's best young players to continue their development as part of our pathways program. Touring India and playing against high-quality opposition in challenging conditions will be a valuable experience and test the players technically and mentally across formats."

"We are also delighted to have Tim Nielsen leading the program. He brings a wealth of coaching experience and has a deep understanding of player development," he added.

Australia U19 Men's Squad:

Kasey Barton (TAS/Mosman CC), Hayden Barbulovic (SA/Tea Tree Gully DCC), Eli Brain (QLD/Northern Suburbs District Cricket Club), Will Byrom (NSW/Northern District CC), Blake Cattle (NSW/Keira CC, Illawarra), Jack Czosnek (VIC/Richmond CC), Spencer Green (QLD/Toombul District Cricket Club), Connor Gregory (SA/Sturt DCC), Charlie Henderson (QLD/University of Queensland Cricket Club), Zed Hollick (WA/Scarborough CC), Matthew Lough (WA/Claremont Nedlands Cricket Club), Neel Patel (NSW/University of NSW Cricket Club), Jacob Pietz (VIC/Camberwell Magpies CC), Patrick Sullivan (VIC/Geelong CC), Theo Tsingos (QLD/Sandgate Redcliffe District Cricket Club), Thomas Vaseo (QLD/Redlands Tigers Cricket Club). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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