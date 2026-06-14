New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has announced the 32-member Indian athletics team, including 10 women, for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, set to be played from July 22 to August 2, according to the AFI website.

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The men's athletics squad is headlined by two-time Olympic medallist and star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, athletes Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh, amongst others. Tejas Shirse, who rewrote the national record in the 110m hurdles by clocking an outstanding 13.27 seconds at the Indian Athletics Series 9 on Saturday, also made the cut for the CWG 2026 squad.

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The Indian men's athletics contingent includes Gurindervir Singh (100m), Animesh Kujur (200m), Gulveer Singh (5000m and 10,000m), Tejas Ashok Shirse (110m hurdles), Yashas P and Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan (400m hurdles), Sarvesh Anil Kushare and Aadarsh Ram J (high jump), Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar (pole vault), Sreeshankar M and Lokesh Sathyanathan (long jump), Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu (triple jump), Samardeep Singh Gill and Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh (javelin throw), Tejaswin Shankar (decathlon and high jump), and Vishal TK and Rajesh Ramesh (400m and 4x400m relay).

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The women's athletics squad features Parul Chaudhary, who will compete in the 3000m steeplechase and 5000m events, Pooja in high jump, Manpreet Kaur in shot put, Seema and Nidhi Rani in discus throw, and Ravina and Priyanka in the 10,000m race walk. The team also includes Ansa Babu, Rashdeep Kaur and Neeru Pathak, who have been selected for the 4x400m relay event. (ANI)

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