icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Neeraj Chopra, Animesh Kujur headline India's athletics squad for 2026 Commonwealth Games

Neeraj Chopra, Animesh Kujur headline India's athletics squad for 2026 Commonwealth Games

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:48 PM Jun 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has announced the 32-member Indian athletics team, including 10 women, for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, set to be played from July 22 to August 2, according to the AFI website.

Advertisement

The men's athletics squad is headlined by two-time Olympic medallist and star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, athletes Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh, amongst others. Tejas Shirse, who rewrote the national record in the 110m hurdles by clocking an outstanding 13.27 seconds at the Indian Athletics Series 9 on Saturday, also made the cut for the CWG 2026 squad.

Advertisement

The Indian men's athletics contingent includes Gurindervir Singh (100m), Animesh Kujur (200m), Gulveer Singh (5000m and 10,000m), Tejas Ashok Shirse (110m hurdles), Yashas P and Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan (400m hurdles), Sarvesh Anil Kushare and Aadarsh Ram J (high jump), Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar (pole vault), Sreeshankar M and Lokesh Sathyanathan (long jump), Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu (triple jump), Samardeep Singh Gill and Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh (javelin throw), Tejaswin Shankar (decathlon and high jump), and Vishal TK and Rajesh Ramesh (400m and 4x400m relay).

Advertisement

The women's athletics squad features Parul Chaudhary, who will compete in the 3000m steeplechase and 5000m events, Pooja in high jump, Manpreet Kaur in shot put, Seema and Nidhi Rani in discus throw, and Ravina and Priyanka in the 10,000m race walk. The team also includes Ansa Babu, Rashdeep Kaur and Neeru Pathak, who have been selected for the 4x400m relay event. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts