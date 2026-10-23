Neeraj Chopra brings UBS Athletics Kids Cup to Haryana

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will bring the UBS Athletics Kids Cup to his home state of Haryana. On 24 October, he will join over 350 children at the Sports University of Haryana in Rai, Sonipat, to celebrate the region's first City Final.

The event marks another milestone in the initiative's expansion, with Haryana and Delhi NCR set to become a permanent part of the program, according to a release.

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After two years as an ambassador, Neeraj became a co-owner of SD Sports India, the company behind the initiative, earlier this year. The move reflects his continued commitment to creating sporting opportunities for children across the country.

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“Haryana will always be special to me because this is where my journey in sport began”, said Neeraj Chopra. "I believe every child, regardless of where they come from, deserves the opportunity to play, discover their potential and dream big. Through the UBS Athletics Kids Cup, we want to bring that opportunity to more children, inspire the next generation and build a stronger sporting culture in India. The more children we get playing, the greater our chances of discovering future champions who can go on to represent our country on the biggest stages. It is exciting to see this journey take root in my home state."

As the program enters a new region, UBS remains focused on the long-term value that access to sport can bring to children.

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“Neeraj’s journey from ambassador to co-owner of the UBS Athletics Kids Cup makes this next chapter particularly special,” says Sameer Chothani, Head, UBS India Service Company. “UBS’s commitment has always been to encourage greater participation in sport and make physical activity an integral part of children’s lives. Sport builds confidence, discipline and healthy habits, while fostering an appreciation for an active lifestyle that can last a lifetime. As the UBS Athletics Kids Cup reaches new communities, we’re pleased to help create opportunities for more children across India to benefit from these experiences.”

The City Final will bring together over 350 children following school-level competitions across the region. Neeraj will meet the young participants and present awards to the winners, celebrating their participation and achievements.

“Having Neeraj bring this initiative together with us to his home state is a special moment for all of us,” said Daniel Schenker, co-founder of the UBS Athletics Kids Cup and co-owner of SD Sports India. “But what matters most is what happens beyond this event. We want children across Haryana and Delhi NCR to have regular opportunities to experience the joy of athletics, discover their potential and grow through sport. Haryana is here to stay.”

250,000 children already participating in Season 3: The UBS Athletics Kids Cup continues its growth, with 250,000 children already participating across its program cities this season. Launched in Mumbai in 2023, the initiative has expanded to Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad, with Haryana and Delhi NCR now joining its growing network. (ANI)

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