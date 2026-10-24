DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Neeraj Chopra dons new avatar, says it’s time to give back to society apart from medals

Neeraj Chopra dons new avatar, says it’s time to give back to society apart from medals

Two-time Olympic medallist interacts with children at UBS Athletics Kids Cup in Sonepat; eyes return to competition in May 2027

article_Author
Vinayak Padmadeo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:59 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Neeraj Chopra. File photo
Advertisement

Looking dapper in a suit, two-time Olympic medallist and javelin star Neeraj Chopra showed up in a different avatar at the Sports University Haryana campus in Sonepat on Saturday. As the co-owner of the UBS Athletics Kids Cup, a youth initiative in India where children aged 7 to 15 compete in the 60m sprint, long jump and ball throw, the 28-year-old was happy to interact with the children.

As a professional athlete, he advised them to eat healthy, including “ghar ka khana, fruit, desi khana”. He was also happy to field questions from the little ones. “Which is your favourite medal?” and “Do you eat Maggi or burger?” were among the questions that struck a chord.

Advertisement

He answered every innocent question with childlike candour. “I love all the medals, but the one I like the most is gold,” he said, before adding, “I have eaten Maggi and burger, but don’t overeat it.”

Advertisement

His new avatar may raise an eyebrow or two, but he is not hanging up his boots anytime soon.

“I have a great team to back me up. They keep things together. My only interest today was to interact with the children and see them perform. My priority, as long as I am competing, is to keep doing well and win more medals. At the same time, if I were to start an initiative like this 10 years later, I think it would be too late, in my opinion,” Neeraj told The Tribune on Saturday.

Advertisement

“Also, with time, we all need to change a bit. It was different earlier, when I was only interested in eat, sleep, train and repeat. But I need to give something back to society as well, apart from the medals. How can I help the children and help our country grow? We are talking about hosting the Olympics in 2036, and we need to start working bit by bit so that we win many medals,” he added.

After being forced to end his season following an ankle injury sustained during the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League ahead of the Asian Games, Neeraj is on his way to a full recovery. He expects to return to competitive action in May 2027.

“I have started rehab work and will start running in a few weeks. Hopefully, I can start throwing again in a little over a month. The Diamond League calendar is out, and it starts in May. Then there is the World Championships in Beijing, which would be a big focus as well. But I intend to return fully fit, and I hope I can start competing in May next year,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts