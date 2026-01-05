Neeraj Chopra expands his legacy with new athlete management firm, Vel Sports

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and JSW Sports on Monday announced the conclusion of their formal partnership. The move comes as Neeraj begins a new chapter with the launch of his own athlete management firm, Vel Sports.

Neeraj's association with JSW Sports began in 2016, when he was first scouted through the JSW Sports Excellence Program (SEP) - a moment that marked the start of one of India's most successful athlete-management journeys. He joined JSW Sports in 2016, and over the next decade, the partnership became a defining force in Indian sport, according to a press release.

Neeraj's achievements have been historic. Fondly called the 'Man with the Golden Arm,' he became the first Indian to win an Olympic Gold in track and field at the Tokyo 2020 Games. He followed it with a World Championship Gold in 2023, and a Silver at the Paris Olympics in 2024, along with several podium finishes on the global circuit.

Neeraj now steps into entrepreneurship with Vel Sports. Traditionally, athletes embark on entrepreneurial ventures after retirement. However, Neeraj, always forward-looking, has chosen to begin this phase at the height of his career, and JSW Sports has supported him in shaping this evolution.

"Working with Neeraj has been an incredible experience for all of us at JSW Sports. His success story reflects our shared philosophy of excellence and purpose. We're immensely proud of what we've achieved together and wish him continued success in all his future pursuits," said Divyanshu Singh, CEO, JSW Sports.

"Over the last decade, our journey together has been one of growth, belief, and achievement. JSW Sports has played a defining role in my career, and I'll always remain grateful for their support and vision. As we conclude this chapter, I carry forward the same values into the next phase of my journey," said Neeraj Chopra.

Both parties part ways with deep respect and pride as Neeraj embarks on this new entrepreneurial chapter and JSW Sports continues its mission to support India's most promising athletic talent. The decade they spent together leaves behind a legacy of trust, belief, and historic accomplishments; a foundation that will continue to inspire the future of Indian sports. (ANI)

