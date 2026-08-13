New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Neeraj Chopra Foundation (NCF), Pullela Gopichand (Badminton Gurukul) and AISTS INDIA announced on Thursday that they have come together to launch the Indian School of Coaching Excellence (ISCE), a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at transforming coach education and strengthening India's sports ecosystem.

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With the vision of creating world-class coaches, ISCE will offer multidisciplinary coach development programmes that extend beyond technical training, integrating modern disciplines such as physical literacy, sports science, sports education, technology and career development to prepare coaches for the evolving demands of high-performance sport, a release said.

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It will serve as a collaborative knowledge- sharing platform, working closely with government bodies, SAI, sports federations, associations, high-performance centres, academic institutions and the private sector to advance coaching excellence across India.

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Commenting on the ISCE, Pullela Gopichand, Padma Bhushan & Dronacharya awardee and recipient of IOC citation for coaching excellence, said the future of Indian sport will be defined "by the ecosystem we build".

"Coaches are at the heart of that ecosystem. ISCE is our effort to create a platform that combines global best practices with Indian experience, enabling coaches to continuously upskill, collaborate and lead with confidence. We believe this initiative can play a meaningful role in shaping the next chapter of Indian sport."

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Neeraj Chopra, Founder of the Neeraj Chopra Foundation and World & Olympic Champion, stressed the importance of coaches in shaping athletes and said ISCE aims to provide coaches with world-class education, mentorship and knowledge to help future generations reach their full potential.

"I firmly believe that every athlete's journey is shaped by the guidance and nurturing of his/her coach, not only as a sportsperson but also as an individual. Hence, in order to create the next generation of sports heroes in India, it is extremely important that our coaches have access to world-class education, mentorship and the latest knowledge in sports science and athlete development," he said.

"Through the Indian School of Coaching Excellence, the Neeraj Chopra Foundation hopes to create an environment where coaches continue to learn, evolve and inspire generations of athletes to realise their full potential," he added.

Himani Mor, Managing Director, VEL Sports Management, said they are delighted to partner with AISTS INDIA and Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy on an initiative "that we truly believe can be a game changer for the future of Indian sport".

"The Indian School of Coaching Excellence will give coaches access to new-age knowledge, global best practices and evolving approaches to athlete development, enabling them to bring that learning to the next generation of talent," Mor said.

"For the young athletes who dream of representing India and making the country proud, having coaches who are continually learning, adapting and striving for excellence can make all the difference. Through ISCE, we at the Neeraj Chopra Foundation hope to contribute to a stronger coaching ecosystem that can nurture the champions of tomorrow and help India realise its full sporting potential," Mor added.

The release said that ISCE's vision is to build a robust coaching ecosystem, which is essential to fuel and sustain India's long-term success on the world stage. The driving force behind ISCE is the belief that every great athlete deserves a great coach, and every great coach deserves access to world-class knowledge, mentorship and opportunity. (ANI)

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