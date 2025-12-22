Neeraj Chopra, his wife Himani pay courtesy visit to former president Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor, visited former President of India Ram Nath Kovind at his residence on December 22.

Ram Nath Kovind shared on X that Neeraj and his wife, who is a former tennis player, visited him at his residence for a courtesy visit and exchanged seasonal greetings.

"Lt Col Neeraj Chopra, PVSM,VSM, Olympic Gold medallist, along with his wife Smt. Himani paid a courtesy visit at my residence today. We exchanged seasonal greetings," Ram Nath Kovind said in the X post.

In October, Neeraj Chopra received the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. The 27-year-old Indian athlete was presented with the insignia at a ceremony in New Delhi, in recognition of his outstanding achievements in sports. Although his official appointment to the rank was on April 16, the pipping ceremony took place on October 22. During the event, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh formally conferred the insignia of the honorary Lieutenant Colonel rank upon Neeraj.

Born in 1997 in Khandra village, Panipat, Haryana, Neeraj Chopra has achieved major accolades in javelin throw. He won India's first Olympic gold in athletics at Tokyo 2020 and followed it up with a silver at Paris 2024. Neeraj also made history by becoming India's first senior athletics world champion with a gold at Budapest 2023, after earning a silver at Oregon 2022, ending the country's 19-year medal drought at the World Championships.

The Indian star has also claimed titles at the Asian Games (2018, 2023), the Commonwealth Games (2018), the Asian Athletics Championships (2017), and the Diamond League. His personal best of 90.23 metres, set in 2025 at the Doha Diamond League, remains the national record.

Neeraj received the Arjuna Award in 2018 and the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for 2021, two of India's most prestigious sports honours. In 2022, he was also awarded the Padma Shri, India's highest civilian honour, and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal by the Indian military for excellence in sports. (ANI)

