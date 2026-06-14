Neeraj Chopra named in Commonwealth Games squad subject to qualification

Two-time Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was on Sunday named in India's athletics squad for the Commonwealth Games, subject to achieving the Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) qualifying standard in upcoming competitions.

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The 32-member squad, finalised after the federation's final selection committee meeting, also includes Gurindervir Singh (100m), Animesh Kujur (200m), Gulveer Singh (5,000m and 10,000m), Tejaswin Shankar (decathlon and high jump), Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase) and racewalker Priyanka.

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The Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held Glasgow, Scotland from July 23 to August 2.

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Neeraj to return to action in next 10 days

Chopra, who has not competed since the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, has been recovering from a back injury and is yet to begin his season.

The former world champion is, however, expected to return to competition within the next 10 days and has requested the AFI to consider his performances in the upcoming events for Commonwealth Games qualification.

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"Neeraj has recovered from his back injury. He is now training fit and is getting ready to compete probably in the next 10 days or so," AFI selection committee chairman Adille Sumariwalla said in a virtual press conference.

"He has requested that he will be contesting in a couple of competitions before the Commonwealth Games and if he achieves his qualifying standard he be selected for the CWG."

To make the team, Chopra will have to achieve the AFI's Commonwealth Games qualifying mark of 82.61m in one of those events.

The 28-year-old from Haryana is currently in Bienne, Switzerland, for a 47-day off-season training camp along with his long-time physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha and coach Jai Choudhary.

Besides Chopra, who won gold at the 2018 CWG, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh will also compete in the men's javelin throw event after meeting the qualification mark at the Indian Athletics Series in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Another athlete whose participation is subject to his performance ahead of the CWG is triple jumper Selva Prabhu. The AFI wants him to demonstrate current form before confirming his selection.

Prabhu will need a strong showing at Inter State Championships, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from June 24 to 28, to strengthen his case.

The Indian athlete, who competes in the NCAA circuit in the United States, jumped 16.92m to win the NCAA Outdoor Championships title on Friday.

"Selva has already qualified but he will have to jump very close to his qualifying if we have to consider him," Sumariwalla said.

Due to inconsistency of dope control in the NCAA meets, AFI doesn't consider the performances of NCAA meets.

"Because we don't know his present status as of today. And he himself has asked to come and participate and he said that he would like to come and qualify at the interstate."

"He has sent us his dope test results and we have given him the leeway on the basis of his performance."

Squad

Men: Gurindervir Singh (100m), Animesh Kujur (200m), Neeraj Chopra*, Rohit Yadav, Yashvir Singh (Javelin), Lokesh Satyanathan, Sreeshankar (Long Jump), Selva Prabhu*, Praveen Chithravel (Triple Jump), Samardeep, Tajinderpal (Shot Put), Tejaswin Shankar (Decathlon, High Jump), Gulveer Singh( 5000m, 10000m), Aadarsh Ram, Sarvesh Kushare (High Jump), Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh (4x400m mixed relay), Tejas Shirse (110m hurdles), Santosh T, Yashas P (400m hurdles), Dev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar (Pole Vault).

Women: Parul Chaudhary (3000m Steeplechase, 5000m), Seema, Nidhi (Discus Throw), Pooja (High Jump), Manpreet Kaur (Shotput), Ravina, Priyanka (10000m racewalk), Ansa Babu, Rashdeep Kaur, Neeru Pathak (4x400m mixed relay).