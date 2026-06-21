Neeraj Chopra, Parul Chaudhary crowned Best Athletes at Indian Athletics Awards

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Neeraj Chopra and Parul Chaudhary were presented with the Best Athlete Awards, male and female, respectively, at the inaugural Indian Athletics Awards here on Saturday evening. Shahnavaz Khan and Pooja were named the Best Emerging Athletes at a glittering ceremony here.

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Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya gave away the awards instituted by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). A galaxy of dignitaries, including World Athletics Vice President Adille J Sumariwalla, Korottage Bimal Prasanna, President, Sri Lanka Athletics, Mohamed Tholal, Sports Commissioner of Maldives, were at hand to celebrate excellence across the Indian athletics ecosystem, according to a release.

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"Indian athletics has witnessed unprecedented growth over the last decade, with our athletes delivering world-class performances on the biggest stages. The Indian Athletics Awards are a fitting tribute to the individuals and institutions driving this progress. These awards will further strengthen India's sporting ecosystem," Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said.

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The Indian Athletics Awards night also saw some of the most influential figures in Indian athletics being decorated with Lifetime Achievement Awards. Legendary athletes Gurbachan Singh Randhawa, Bahadur Singh Chauhan, P T Usha and Anju Bobby George were honoured for their extraordinary contributions to Indian athletics over several decades.

AFI President Bahadur Singh Sagoo said the Indian Athletics Awards are a platform to celebrate excellence and recognise the individuals who contribute to the success of Indian athletics. "From athletes and coaches to technical officials, every stakeholder plays a vital role in our journey. These awards will serve as a prestigious honour in Indian athletics," he said.

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Neeraj Chopra said this is a special honour to be recognised among so many outstanding athletes from our country. "Indian athletics is progressing rapidly and every year we are seeing new talent emerge and perform on the global stage. This award motivates me to strive for excellence and contribute to the sport," he said.

Parul Chaudhary said the recognition means a lot to her. "Athletics is a sport that demands patience, discipline and perseverance every single day. I am grateful to my coaches, support staff and family for their constant support. I hope my journey encourages more young girls to take up athletics and pursue their dreams," she said.

Shahnawaz Khan said he felt proud. "This is a proud moment and comes as a huge motivation. It encourages me to work harder and continue improving as an athlete. I am grateful to my coaches, family and everyone who has supported me on this journey," he said. Pooja said this recognition gives her confidence and inspires her to aim higher. "Being acknowledged at a national platform like this is very encouraging. I will continue working hard to make the country proud in the years ahead."

Lifetime Achievement Award recipient P T Usha said Athletics has given her everything in life and felt deeply humbled. "Over the years, I have witnessed the tremendous evolution of Indian Athletics, and I am delighted to see young athletes achieving success at the highest levels," she said.

Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Anju Bobby George said Indian Athletics has come a long way. "It is heartening to see the sport receiving the attention it deserves. I accept this honour on behalf of everyone who has contributed to my journey. I hope the next generation continues to dream big. I believe our athletes can compete with the world's best," she said.

The awards ceremony brought together some of India's biggest athletics stars like Sriram Singh, Charles Borromeo, Chand Ram and Kamaljit Sandhu, coaches and administrators and celebrated outstanding performers not only in the 2025 season but also those who have held the banner of Indian Athletics aloft in an earlier era.

Neeraj Chora and Parul Chaudhary were also given Rs 10 lakh each, while Shahnawaz Khan and Pooja were given Rs 2.50 lakh each. The Lifetime Achievement Award winners were given Rs 5 lakh each.

AFI also presented awards across other categories, including Best Coach of the Year, Best State Association of the Year, Best Technical Official of the Year, Best State Supporting Athletics, Organisation Supporting Athletics and Partner Supporting Athletics.

Award Winners

* Best Male Athlete of the Year 2025 - Neeraj Chopra (Rs. 10,00,000)

* Best Female Athlete of the Year 2025 - Parul Chaudhary (Rs. 10,00,000)

* Best Emerging Male Athlete 2025 - Shahnavaz Khan (Rs. 2,50,000)

* Best Emerging Female Athlete 2025 - Pooja (Rs. 2,50,000)

* Lifetime Achievement Athletics Award - P T Usha (Rs. 5,00,000)

* Lifetime Achievement Athletics Award - Gurbachan Singh Randhawa (Rs. 5,00,000)

* Lifetime Achievement Athletics Award - Anju Bobby George (Rs. 5,00,000)

* Lifetime Achievement Athletics Award - Bahadur Singh Chauhan (Rs. 5,00,000). (ANI)

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