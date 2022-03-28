Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat receive Padma Shri

New Delhi, March 28
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Monday received the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth highest civilian award.
The 24-year-old javelin thrower received the prestigious award from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during a ceremony.
Paralympic gold medallist in badminton Pramod Bhagat was also conferred with the honour alongside Chopra.
Chopra made history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in a track and field event in the Games’ history.
He also became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold after shooter Abhinav Bindra.
The 33-year-old Bhagat also became the first Indian to win a gold medal in para badminton, which made its debut at the Paralympics last year.
Bhagat, who had contracted polio when he was 4 years old, won the gold in the men’s singles SL3 class.
