Neeraj Chopra provides injury update, says rehabilitation and training to begin in “next couple of weeks”

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Double Olympic medallist and World Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra provided an update on his recovery, stating that his injury has improved significantly and he is set to resume training and rehabilitation in the next couple of weeks.

Chopra, who won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics in men's javelin throw, has been one of India's leading sporting figures in recent years. However, Chopra missed the recent 2026 Asian Games in Japan after he suffered an ankle ligament injury during a training session, which also ruled him out for the rest of the season.

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Speaking to Sports Authority of India (SAI) about his recovery, Neeraj said his injury has improved significantly after initial difficulties, adding that Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala has cleared him to resume training and begin rehabilitation in the next couple of weeks, according to a press release.

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"My injury is much better now. I faced some issues initially in the first month and a half, but it has improved significantly. I consulted Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and he has advised that I can now resume training and begin proper rehabilitation. My plan is to start both in the next couple of weeks," he said.

The two-time Olympic medallist clarified that he followed complete rest as advised by his medical team.

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"For my injury, the doctors had advised rest, and that is exactly what I followed. With regard to competitions, TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) and SAI (Sports Authority of India) have been supporting me for years. I have been part of the TOPS Core Group for many years now, and whenever I need any support, they are there," he said.

Neeraj also welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval of the Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme on October 28, calling it a major step for Indian sport.

"The Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme, which was approved by the Union Cabinet, is an amazing step. Athletes face a lot of issues in procuring certain equipment in India or have to import sporting equipment from abroad. With schemes like these, as equipment will be manufactured in India, it will become much easier for them to source it," he noted.

Neeraj wished the Indian contingent luck for the upcoming Youth Olympic Games, urging the athletes to enjoy the experience, stay calm and use the pressure as an opportunity to learn and perform better.

"I wish all the best to the athletes heading to the Youth Olympics. Enjoy the experience and don't take too much pressure or get nervous. Whatever pressure you face at the Youth Olympics is good for you as it teaches you a lot. Use this opportunity to observe others and channel the pressure to your advantage, and I am sure you will do your best," he said. (ANI)

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