Neeraj Chopra recovering well from ankle injury, eyes strong comeback next year

Two-time Olympic medallist and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra says he is feeling much better after his ankle injury and hopes to make a strong comeback next year.

Chopra, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and a silver at the Paris Games in 2024, was sidelined by an ankle injury he suffered during training in August this year.

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The injury brought an early end to his season, forcing Chopra to miss the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games as well as the Diamond League final.

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“There is still some time left for the Olympics in 2028,” Chopra told reporters on the sidelines of an Audi event here.

“As you would know, I am on a comeback trail and I am feeling much better to a great extent with the ankle injury.”

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“The focus now is to have a strong comeback next year and to bring out the performance which was held back,” he added.

Chopra gave a thumbs-up to the performances of Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav, who brought home the silver and bronze medals, respectively, from the Asian Games.

“Not only Yashvir but Rohit also performed very well,” Chopra said.

“If we talk about the last Asian Games, we brought two medals, a gold and a silver, and this time around even though Kishore (Jena) and I were not there, we have got two medals.”

“The emergence of our new and young athletes is a very good sign for India that there is no dearth of talent here and I wish them well for the future. I would tell them to look after themselves well and remain injury-free and enjoy the sport,” Chopra added.