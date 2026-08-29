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Home / Sports / Neeraj Chopra ruled out of Asian Games after ankle ligament tear ends 2026 season

Neeraj Chopra ruled out of Asian Games after ankle ligament tear ends 2026 season

Two-time Olympic medallist suffered injury during training after season-best throw in Lausanne; will also miss Diamond League Final

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:44 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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India's Neeraj Chopra competes in the javelin during the World Athletics Diamond League in Lausanne, Switzerland, August 21, 2026. AP/PTI
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India's two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra on Saturday announced that he has suffered ligament tear in his ankle during training, ruling him out of the upcoming Asian Games.

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Chopra said in a social media post that he sustained the injury shortly after producing a season-best throw in Lausanne.

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“After a period of hard work, I finally felt I was gaining the momentum I had been looking for with a Season's Best throw in Lausanne,” Chopra said.

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“Unfortunately, shortly after, I sustained a ligament tear in my ankle during training. After discussions with my doctor and team, we've decided that I will sit out the rest of this season. It's disappointing, especially because I felt close to finding my rhythm. But as they say, setbacks are a part of the journey.”

“My focus now is on recovering well and coming back even stronger,” he added.

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Chopra's withdrawal from the season also means he will miss the Diamond League Final, for which he had qualified.

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