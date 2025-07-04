Neeraj Chopra thanks Karnataka govt for support to NC Classic 2025

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 4 (ANI): Double Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra lavished praise on the Government of Karnataka, the Karnataka Olympic Association (KOA) and the Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports for their continuous support to the Neeraj Chopra Classic -- an iconic moment for Indian athletics, and the country's first-ever international marquee javelin competition.

Set to take place at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, July 5, 2025, the event is co-organised by Neeraj himself in association with JSW Sports, and sanctioned by World Athletics and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The competition has also been awarded Gold Level status by World Athletics, the global governing body of the sport -- a recognition of its scale and significance, as per a press release from AFI.

In preparation for the event, the stadium has undergone a substantial revamp. Seating across several stands has been refurbished, corporate and VVIP boxes have been installed in the North Stand, and a pitch-side hospitality zone has been set up to provide fans with an up-close view of the runway and infield action. An entertainment stage has been created in the South Stand, while the main turf has been freshly re-laid to ensure optimal performance conditions for athletes.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the KOA and the DYES ahead of the marquee event, Neeraj Chopra said, "I would like to thank the Government of Karnataka, the KOA and the DYES for playing such a key role in ensuring the stadium meets international standards. Their efforts have enabled us to provide world-class facilities for the athletes and an enriching experience for the fans. A lot of hard work has gone into the revamp, and I'm especially grateful to Honourable Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sir, Dr K Govindaraj sir and all the officials involved. This will be a memorable event for all."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah added: "The Government of Karnataka has lent its complete support to the Neeraj Chopra Classic from the moment we were approached about the possibility of hosting the event. It is a matter of great pride that India's most successful Olympic athlete is bringing a world-class athletics competition to India, and that the state of Karnataka will play its part of what I am certain will be a sporting revolution in the country. I have met Neeraj and assured him of our full backing to ensure this competition becomes the benchmark of sporting events in the country." The Neeraj Chopra Classic promises to be a thrilling spectacle -- a celebration of Indian sporting excellence, hosted in the heart of Bengaluru.

K. Govindaraj, MLC and President, Karnataka Olympic Association, said, "The Karnataka Olympic Association (KOA) and the Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports (DYES) have been working tirelessly to support the success of the Neeraj Chopra Classic right from the outset. We met the Chief Minister this morning to apprise him about how the preparations are shaping up, and he assured us of his support in every aspect of the event.

"We have undertaken the upgradation and sprucing up of the stadium, including the pitch, in order to deliver a world-class experience to both the athletes and the spectators. The KOA and the DYES are proud to host and support Neeraj Chopra who has been the torchbearer for Indian track and field on the global stage, and we are certain the event will be of the highest standards," he added. (ANI)

