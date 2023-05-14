Neeraj Chopra to be in action at FBK Games in June

New Delhi: A season-opening title in his kitty earlier this month, Olympics champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo in the Netherlands on June 4.

Lahore

Grant Bradburn appointed new head coach of Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today confirmed Grant Bradburn’s appointment as the men’s national team’s head coach for two years. Former South Africa cricketer Andrew Puttick has also signed a two-year contract as the batting coach of the men’s side.

Phoenix

Aditi one off lead, historic win in sight on LPGA

Aditi Ashok moved up to tied-3rd and within one shot of the lead at the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup as she bids to become the first Indian to win on the LPGA Tour. Following up on her first-round 3-under 68, Aditi added a 4-under 67 to get to 7-under 137 and be one shot behind co-leaders Sara Kemp (65) of Australia and South Korea’s Jin Young Ko (68).

Evian Golf Resort (France)

Diksha survives cut in Jabra Ladies, lies tied-30th

Diksha Dagar carded a 3-over 74 and was tied-30 as she made the cut at the Jabra Ladies Open. She shot an even-par 71 on Day 1. Agencies