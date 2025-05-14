DT
Neeraj Chopra to compete in Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 on May 23

Two-time Olympic medallist Indian javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra is set to feature in the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 athletics meet, which will take place in Poland on May 23, as per the Olympics.com.
ANI
Updated At : 09:32 PM May 14, 2025 IST
Chorzow [Poland], May 14 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medallist and Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra is set to compete in the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 athletics meet, scheduled to take place in Poland on May 23, according to Olympics.com.

Chopra was initially slated to participate in the Neeraj Chopra (NC) Classic, which was scheduled for May 24 in Bengaluru. However, the event was later postponed, allowing him to join the 71st edition of the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial -- a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event.

First held in 1954, the Chorzow meet is among the oldest athletics competitions in Poland and Europe to be held continuously.

In Poland, Neeraj will compete against strong contenders, including Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallist and two-time World Champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, and former European champion Julian Weber of Germany. A host of top Polish athletes will also be in the fray.

This will be Chopra's third competition of the season. The 27-year-old opened his season at the Potch Invitational Track meet in Potchefstroom, South Africa, last month, where he topped the six-man field with a throw of 84.52m.

His second event of the season will be the Doha Diamond League, scheduled for May 16. Asian Games silver medallist and compatriot Kishore Jena will also compete in the same event.

Neeraj is also scheduled to participate in the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in Czechia on June 24. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

