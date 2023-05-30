Neeraj out of FBK Games

New Delhi, May 29
Reigning Olympics champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra today said he has suffered a muscle strain and was pulling out of next month’s Fanny Blankers-Koen (FBK) Games as a precautionary measure.
“Recently, I sustained a muscle strain during my training. Following a medical evaluation, me and my team have decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury,” the world No. 1 wrote on Twitter. “Unfortunately, it means that I have to withdraw from the FBK Games, in Hengelo.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shah in Manipur, bid to bring Meiteis, Kukis on talks table
22 detained ahead of minister’s first visit since clashes br...
Monsoon may be below normal
Forecast for rainfall, thunderstorm over next 3-4 days
Boyfriend stabs, bludgeons teen to death in public
Passersby mute spectators in delhi; suspect held
12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya
Duped after being promised jobs in Dubai