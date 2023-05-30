Neeraj out of FBK Games

PTI

New Delhi, May 29

Reigning Olympics champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra today said he has suffered a muscle strain and was pulling out of next month’s Fanny Blankers-Koen (FBK) Games as a precautionary measure.

“Recently, I sustained a muscle strain during my training. Following a medical evaluation, me and my team have decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury,” the world No. 1 wrote on Twitter. “Unfortunately, it means that I have to withdraw from the FBK Games, in Hengelo.”