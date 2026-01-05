Kathmandu [Nepal], January 5 (ANI): Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has named a 15-member senior women's squad for the ICC Women's T20 Global Qualifiers 2026 tournament on Sunday.

It is the first time Nepal's women's side has qualified for the tournament. The Women's T20 Global Qualifiers 2026 tournament will also mark the first time that Nepal hosts a women's ICC event.

Indu Barma will lead the Nepal women's side in the Global Qualifiers tournament.

The 28-year-old Nepal women's captain brings a wealth of experience to her T20I side. The all-rounder has notched up 1041 runs in 78 matches and 71 innings. She has made one half-century and has a strike rate of 83.48 in the T20Is.

With the ball, Indu Barma picked up 40 wickets at an average of 15.45 and an economy of 4.53.

Nepal women's cricket team has played three Asia Cups in the T20I format. The side will now aim to play their first-ever T20 World Cup. The Global Qualifiers will be held from January 14 to February 1.

In the Global Qualifiers tournament, 10 teams will compete for the four spots in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, to be held in England and Wales in June.

All 10 teams are divided into two groups of five. Group A comprises Bangladesh, Ireland, Namibia, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. Group B has hosts Nepal, the Netherlands, Scotland, Thailand, and Zimbabwe.

The top three teams from each group will advance to the next round (Super Six) of the Global Qualifiers. In Super Six, all six teams will then face each other in a round-robin format, and the top four teams will confirm a place in the World Cup that is scheduled to be held in England and Wales in June.

Nepal squad for ICC Women's T20 Global Qualifiers 2026:

Indu Barma (captain), Puja Mahato, Rubina Chhetri, Sita Rana Magar, Bindu Rawal, Samjhana Khadka, Kajal Shrestha, Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Rachana Chaudhary, Riya Sharma, Roma Thapa, Suman Bista, Rajmati Airee, Manisha Upadhaya. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)