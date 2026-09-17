Nepal Embassy wishes kabaddi teams success ahead of Asian Games 2026

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi hosted a farewell programme for Nepal's 32-member men's and women's national kabaddi teams ahead of their participation in the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The teams had been undergoing training in India as part of their preparations for the continental multi-sport event.

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In a post on X, the Embassy of Nepal in India said Charge d'Affaires (CdA) Dr Surendra Thapa and embassy officials extended their best wishes to the players, coaches and officials.

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""The Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi hosted a farewell program for Nepal’s 32-member men’s and women’s national Kabaddi teams ahead of their participation in the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan," the embassy said.

The embassy added that the teams had been training in India in preparation for the Games.

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The teams had been undergoing training in India in preparation for the Games. CdA Dr @Surendrathapaji and the Embassy Officials extended their best wishes to the players, coaches and officials, encouraging them to compete with confidence, discipline and pride while representing Nepal on the continental stage," the post added.

The Embassy also wished Team Nepal success at the upcoming Asian Games, saying, "Best wishes to Team Nepal for a successful and memorable Asian Games!"

https://x.com/EONIndia/status/2100486609447596336?s=20

The 20th Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, bringing together athletes from across Asia.

For India, the country signed off from the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou with a record haul of 107 medals, comprising 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze.

The tally surpassed India's previous best performance at the Asian Games, achieved at the 2018 edition in Jakarta, where the 570-member Indian contingent won 70 medals, including 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze.

Shooting emerged as India's most successful sport in Hangzhou, producing an unprecedented 22 medals, including seven gold.

Athletics followed closely, with India's campaign headlined by Neeraj Chopra successfully defending his men's javelin throw title. The sport contributed six gold, 14 silver and nine bronze medals to India's overall tally. However, Neeraj will miss the upcoming Asian Games after he suffered an ankle ligament tear during a training session, which also ended his 2026 campaign.

India also enjoyed a dominant campaign in compound archery, sweeping all five gold medals on offer in the discipline. The remaining gold medals came from squash, tennis and equestrian, completing India's tally of 28 gold medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games. (ANI)

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