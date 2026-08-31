Madrid [Spain], August 31 (ANI): Football clubs Real Madrid and Malaga observed a minute's silence before their La Liga match at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday as a mark of respect for the victims of the devastating floods in Nepal and Tibet.

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Expressing solidarity with those affected by the disaster, Real Madrid's social media team posted on X, "A minute of silence at the Bernabeu, in memory of the victims of the terrible flooding that has struck the border between Nepal and Tibet."

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The players were also seen wearing black armbands as a mark of respect for the victims.

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The tribute came as Nepal continued to grapple with the aftermath of devastating flash floods, with the total number of bodies recovered reaching 788 as of 3 PM on Sunday, according to the Nepal Police.

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According to the updated data, the highest number of fatalities has been recorded in Chitwan with 264 deaths, followed by Nawalparasi East with 194, Nawalparasi West with 120, Gorkha with 58, Nuwakot with 52, Dhading with 50, Tanahun with 37, and Rasuwa with 13.

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Authority (NDRRMA) announced that as of 1 PM, 2,502 individuals remain missing as rescue operations continue across multiple affected areas.

Unidentified bodies are being stored at 21 hospitals nationwide while authorities work on identification procedures. Out of the total missing persons, NDRRMA stated that 933 are workers from regional hydropower projects, 592 are foreign nationals, and 127 are Nepali citizens travelling with foreign groups.

Dozens of missing reports also include personnel from the Nepal Police, Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, Customs Office, and Immigration Office. Authorities report 239 injured individuals are currently receiving care or have been discharged, supported by six surgical medical teams deployed to the disaster zone.

Nearly 20,000 security personnel have been deployed, leading to 8,730 total rescues by ground forces. Air crews have conducted 363 helicopter flights, airlifting 3,081 people, including 236 foreigners, and rescuing 279 individuals directly from a flooded hydropower tunnel over recent days.

In another update, NDRRMA stated that 260 men and 223 women have been rescued, and 22 foreign nationals have also been rescued.

NDRRMA further stated that the Government of Nepal has disbursed emergency cash support, including NPR 10 million each to Rasuwa and Nuwakot, NPR 5 million to Dhading, and NPR 67.5 million to 15 local governments.

Relief operations have dispatched 50 transport vehicles alongside eight helicopter flights carrying food, communication units, and emergency supplies to isolated communities such as Uttargaya and Dhunche. Fuel reserves are also being actively managed to sustain continuous air and land operations.

Relief materials are being dispatched from Kathmandu to flood-affected areas. (ANI)

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