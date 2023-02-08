Nepal push India to edge of cliff

PTI

Dhaka, February 7

India are staring at an early elimination from the SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship after suffering a 1-3 defeat to Nepal at the Mostafa Kamal Stadium here today.

Apurna Narzary handed India lead with her 21st-minute strike but Nepal bounced back with a goal each from Anjali Chand (48th), Preeti Rai (69th) and Amisha Karki (89th) to secure their final berth.

India now have four points from three games after the group stage, while Nepal have six. Hosts Bangladesh, who have four points, need just a draw against Bhutan to seal their spot in the final.

“It’s quite sad that we started well, but we lost the intensity gradually,” India head coach Maymol Rocky said.