Home / Sports / Nepal script historic first win over West Indies in Sharjah

Nepal script historic first win over West Indies in Sharjah

ANI
Updated At : 09:30 AM Sep 28, 2025 IST
Sharjah [UAE], September 28 (ANI): Nepal created history in Sharjah with a memorable 19-run win against the West Indies, marking their first-ever victory over a Full Member nation across formats. While they had beaten Afghanistan in a T20I back in 2014, Afghanistan was an Associate team back then, making this triumph all the more special, as per ESPNcricinfo.

This was Nepal's maiden T20I outing against the West Indies and also the start of their first bilateral series against a Full Member. They rose to the occasion in style, dominating the two-time world champions with a complete team effort, six batters cleared the ropes, six bowlers chipped in with wickets, and their fielding was sharp throughout.

West Indies, led by Akeal Hosein, had four debutants and opted to chase after winning the toss. Nepal lost both openers early, but skipper Rohit Paudel steadied the innings alongside Kushal Malla, whose aggressive strokeplay shifted the momentum. Malla's sixes off Fabian Allen and Obed McCoy set the tone before he and Paudel added a vital 58-run stand. Despite late wickets, including a triple strike from Jason Holder in the nineteenth over, Nepal posted a fighting total of 148/8.

Chasing 149, West Indies began with a boundary from Kyle Mayers, but their innings faltered soon after. A brilliant direct hit from Kushal Bhurtel sent Mayers packing. With the pitch making strokeplay difficult, West Indies' chase kept losing steam. Dipendra Singh Airee's sharp fielding dismissed Keacy Carty, and even Holder could not provide the resistance, falling for just 5.

Hosein briefly threatened, but Karan KC struck in time to remove him. With Fabian Allen left needing 28 off the final over, Nepal held their nerve to seal a famous win.

Though Nepal was not part of the Asia Cup 2025, for them this was not just a victory but a statement, a defining moment in their cricketing journey, achieved by outplaying the mighty West Indies in every department. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

