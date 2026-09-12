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Home / Sports / Nepal seal Asia Cup 2027 berth after 44-run win over UAE

Nepal seal Asia Cup 2027 berth after 44-run win over UAE

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ANI
Updated At : 07:02 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Nepal’s rise on the cricketing landscape of Asia continued as they secured a place in next year’s Asia Cup, where they could face full-member nations such as India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

This will be Nepal’s second appearance in the Asia Cup, following their debut in the 2023 edition in Sri Lanka.

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Nepal earned their place in the continental tournament after reaching the final of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup, where they opted to bat first against the UAE at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, as per the ICC website.

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Opener Aasif Sheikh laid the foundation for Nepal’s imposing total with a well-crafted 102 off 106 balls, receiving valuable support from Rohit Paudel (40) and Gulshan Jha (52).

Ibrar Ahmad was the pick of the UAE bowlers with figures of 4/62, but Nepal, known as the Rhinos, maintained the momentum to post a formidable 313/9.

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Despite a spirited start from Tanish Suri (42 off 28), the UAE innings lost its way as Karan KC (3/49) and Lalit Rajbanshi (2/43) brought key breakthroughs. Despite an unbeaten ton from Rahul Chopra, UAE fell short by 44 runs.

Sandeep Lamichhane was the Player of the Series for his 17 scalps, while Aasif was the Player of the Match for his splendid knock. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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